Even The Chiefs' CEO Is Getting Asked About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce, And He Explained Why She ‘Clearly Has Had A Big Impact’
He's not fighting the alchemy.
At this point, if you have a connection to the power couple that is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, there’s a very high probability that you’ll get asked about them. Well, that’s exactly what happened to the CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, as he was recently asked about how the pop star’s relationship with the team's tight end impacts his organization.
With the release of ESPN’s docuseries The Kingdom on the 2025 TV schedule (you can stream it with a Disney+ subscription if you have the ESPN+ bundle), the team’s CEO Clark Hunt spoke to THR about the Chiefs’ last few years. That, of course, included some questions about Taylor Swift, who made her first public appearance at an NFL game two years ago.
This interview took place right after Swift and Kelce broke the internet when she appeared on his podcast New Heights to announce her album, The Life of a Showgirl. When asked about that and embracing the “unpredictability of how their relationship” impacts the team, Hunt said:
He went on to comment on how their relationship has helped usher in a new demographic of viewers for the NFL. At the start, some thought the league was overdoing its coverage of Swift. However, there are also countless anecdotes about how dads and daughters have bonded over football because of Taylor Swift.
To that point, Hunt said:
Over the last two years, many who are in or close to the Chiefs organization have spoken positively about Swift’s impact. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes got real about her bringing more “revenue” and “buzz” to the sport. He’s also commented on Swift attending games and has poked fun at Kelce over it, noting that he didn’t really believe she was coming until he saw her.
Head coach Andy Reid also thinks Swift and Kelce have a “beautiful” relationship.
They’ve both publicly praised her and this relationship on many occasions alongside Travis Kelce’s work on the field. Now, the team’s CEO is doing the same thing. In the interview, he proved that again by emphasizing how well the pop star knows the game now, saying:
Of course, he’s not ignorant of the attention that’s on Swift specifically when she’s at the game. As he said, there’s “always a little bit of a spectacle” off the field when she’s there. However, that’s nowhere near a bad thing, as he explained:
Now, I’m really excited to see how the next NFL season unfolds. I’m sure Taylor Swift will be there. And as we get closer to her album’s release and her relationship with Travis Kelce remains a major topic of conversation, I can’t wait to see how her world and this world of football continue to collide.
While this whole situation has its critics, overall, the discourse has remained pretty positive. And it’s clear that those directly involved with the folks at the center of this relationship are here for their love and the way their relationship impacts their team.
