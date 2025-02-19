Critics Have Seen Disney+'sWin Or Lose And They Agree Pixar’s First Series 'Hits A Home Run (Mostly)'
Pixar's first episodic endeavor is a solid first try.
Over the last 30 years, it would be difficult to find a single studio with a stronger track record than that of Pixar. From Toy Story to The Incredibles and beyond, some of Pixar's best movies are indeed among the best movies of the modern day. And considering the studio produced the highest-grossing animated film ever made just last year with Inside Out 2, it’s clear the Emeryville, CA animation house is still going quite strong.
But its newest original project takes the company out of its wheelhouse of either theatrical animation or Pixar's classic animated shorts, for something in between: a full eight-episode animated series created entirely in-house (the previous Monsters at Work series was not actually created there). Win or Lose follows the activities of eight different members of a little league baseball team, telling a single story from eight perspectives.
So far the show is getting solid notes from critics. While few seem to see the series as an outright success, all are largely complimentary of Pixar’s first episodic endeavor, with Collider saying…
An episodic structure isn’t the only thing that’s different for Win or Lose. While the series, or at least the first five episodes that critics were given access to, seemingly has plenty of funny moments, the show can be surprisingly dramatic as the kids at the center of each episode deal with real world issues. Laughing Place calls the show “a home run (mostly)” and says if audiences go in understanding what they’re getting, they’ll appreciate it more…
Critics are largely complimentary of the show’s conceit. Each episode follows a different character or characters through the same period of time, allowing viewers to see things from multiple perspectives. A potential villain of one episode becomes the hero of another. Pixar Post says the different perspectives allow a variety of people to relate to the show…
Going into the series, the biggest news surrounding Win or Lose was the story that Disney had ordered changes to the show, transforming a planned trans character into a cis character. THR sees this as an elephant in the room, darkening the show’s potential on the whole..
Conversely, however, IGN points out that while Disney may have shutdown the one potentially controversial storyline, thatd oesn’t mean the show is entirely toothless as it still deals with other complex topics…
Considering how many audiences got used to watching Pixar movies on Disney+, the audience for this show might be significant. The first two episodes of Win or Lose are now streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Two more episodes will be released on Wednesdays through the end of the series.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
