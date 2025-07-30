Jenna Ortega Ditched The Wednesday Black, And Took The Snakeskin Look To A New Level With This Sheer Dress

As Wednesday Season 2 approaches its premiere date on Netflix’s 2025 schedule , I assumed Jenna Ortega would be bringing the Wednesday Addams fashion back in full force. And she has. However, her latest look abandons the Addams Family member’s signature color completely as she wore a skin-tight off-white sheer gown that looks like snakeskin.

With Part 1 of Wednesday’s highly anticipated second season premiering on August 6 (Part 2 will drop September 3), Jenna Ortega has been turning look after look while promoting the show. However, the real stunner to me came at the London premiere as she wore this absolutely captivating snakeskin gown on the purple carpet. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

This dress, which is from Ashi Studio, per Glamour , reminds me of when a snake sheds its skin. It’s such an edgy, jaw-dropping and stunning take on both snakeskin and the sheer trend, and I absolutely adore how daring Jenna Ortega is with this look.

How To Watch Wednesday (Image credit: Cr. Jonathan Hession/Netflix © 2025) You’ll be able to stream the first part of Wednesday Season 2 with a Netflix subscription starting on August 6. Part 2 will premiere on September 3. In the meantime, you can binge all of Season 1 right now.

Plus, while the dress is not black, it does still feel very gothic, and that’s complemented and highlighted perfectly by her makeup look.

As you can see in the photo, the Scream actress appears to have bleached her eyebrows for the moment, making it so the only dark color in her makeup look is her red lips. It’s such a cool way to make the one color pop, and it really helps the dress stand out. Along with that, she wore her hair behind her shoulders, and it was tied back in a very low, chic ponytail.

Along with Ortega, the Wednesday cast was present at this event too, with Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley), Luis Guzmán (Gomez), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia), Joanna Lumley (Grandmamma), Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), Billie Piper (Capri) and Steve Buscemi (Barry Dort) wearing the classic Addams black. Meanwhile, her Nevermore classmates, Joy Sunday and Emma Myers, who play Bianca and Enid, respectively, wore bright red mini-dresses.

(Image credit: Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

All around, these looks were giving gothic and unique energy, just like Wednesday.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, going back to the woman behind the titular character, her outfit specifically also adds to her ever-growing catalog of looks that prove just how innovative, daring and unique her style is. Not only is Ortega a master method dresser , she also is fearless. This ensemble proves that, just like her sheer blazer outfit from 2023, her flower minidress from 2024, and her romantic figure-hugging beige gown from earlier this year did.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Jenna Ortega is a fashion icon, and this look just adds to that. While I expected her to bust out the black gothic looks for this premiere, she truly zigged instead of zagged and surprised us with this snakeskin dress.

While it’s a color Wednesday would probably never wear, I do think she’d be proud of this fashion moment, and I think that makes it the perfect fit for this event. That’s because it plays into the show’s vibe while also highlighting its star’s personal style.