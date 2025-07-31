Adam Scott Got A Concussion While Filming Severance Season 2. Then He Revealed Exactly When It Happened And That You Can Watch It

Severance is one of the most bingeable shows on streaming right now and for good reason. The edge-of-your-seat sci-fi series gets more and more intriguing as it goes on and audiences learn more about the mysterious inner workings of Lumon. The show’s star, Adam Scott, is absolutely phenomenal as Mark, and he earned himself a 2025 Emmy nomination for his role. His absolute commitment to the part is a good reason the show is so successful, and the actor recently revealed one scene in Season 2 was so intense he actually got a concussion.

In a recent interview with EW , Scott opened up about working on Severance after having a career mostly in comedy and what has driven so many people to check out the dystopian show. He also got candid about the buzzy Season 2 finale of Severance , which was a lot more violent than the previous episodes. Scott remembered that one particular fight scene required more from him than others, and it actually resulted in him sustaining a real injury. He said:

I've had fight scenes here and there over the years, but certainly never anything this brutal and this involved. I have an incredible stunt double, his name's Justice, and he was in there doing incredible work as well. So it's not just me in there, but I did do some of it, and I did get a concussion from that moment when I get thrown into the wall, and luckily, it looks awesome on camera. When it happened.

For context, in the Severance Season 2 finale, titled "Cold Harbor,” Scott’s character Mark is trying to get down to the testing floor to save his wife, Gemma, who is being tortured. Mr. Drummond, who is an executive and fixer at Lumon, tries to stop Mark from getting to the elevator that will bring him to this floor. It results in a violent confrontation where Drummond slams Mark against a wall.

However, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, who plays Drummond, must’ve underestimated his own strength, because he actually injured Scott when his character’s head hit the wall.

While this must’ve been incredibly painful, the Parks and Rec star still had his actor brain on, and he was more concerned about how the take looked on camera. Considering the head slam was actually real, the take came out pretty great, and is the shot the Severance team ended up using in the final cut of the episode.

While director Ben Stiller obviously cared about his lead actor's well-being, he was also concerned with the scene and made sure Scott knew how great the take turned out. He said:

Yeah, it's in there. You can see my head get slammed against the wall and it's great. And that was the first thing when it happened, everyone was like, ‘Oh my God.’ And crowded around. Once it was determined I was okay, and they called a doctor and stuff, but Ben came up to me and he's like, ‘Hey man, it looks great.’

A concussion is no joke, and I’m glad Scott was okay overall after that blow to the head. This story shows his dedication to his craft and willingness to take a literal hit to heighten his performance.

It also shows how committed the team is to the story at hand and the experience for the audience at home. This separates Severance from other binge-worthy TV, and is why people are so drawn to the AppleTV+ series. I can’t wait to see what Season 3 of Severance has in store, and if Scott manages to be put through more physical challenges as the plot thickens.