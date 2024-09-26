Agatha All Along's Biggest Mysteries Spoiled By Funko Pop Characters

Warning! The following contains major spoilers for Agatha All Along. Stream it with a Disney+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

Agatha All Along might've had two of its biggest mysteries spoiled, and it's all thanks to a toy release. As readers stream the MCU's latest miniseries and wonder about the identities of Rio Vidal and the teen who had a spell cast on him, Funko accidentally let slip the big details of who they are.

If you'd like to remain spoiler-free and not discover who Aubrey Plaza and Joe Locke are playing in the Marvel series, now is the time to back out. For everyone else, it looks like two big characters will be making their debut in the MCU really soon, and one of them might be a major factor in events going forward.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Who Aubrey Plaza Is Really Playing In Agatha All Along

I had my heart set on Aubrey Plaza reprising her role as the Shadow King from Legion, but she's playing a much bigger character in the MCU who was originally left out of Avengers: Infinity War. According to pictures circulating the internet, she's taking on the role of Death. In the comics she was a major factor in Marvel's Infinity War comics, but the Russos opted not to bring her to their adaptation.

Death is a cosmic entity in the Marvel universe, making her one of the most powerful beings in the lore. One has to think that means the MCU has plans for Plaza to portray the character in upcoming Marvel movies and other projects, but we'll have to wait and see what happens at the end of this miniseries.

(Image credit: Marvel YouTube)

Who Joe Locke Is Really Playing In Agatha All Along

CinemaBlend's Nick Venable dropped a few guesses on who Joe Locke is playing in Agatha All Along, and one of them was right on the money. I'm sure many people thought "Teen" was Billy Maximoff, but there was still speculation on whether he'd adopt the Wiccan persona in this miniseries. Based on the Funko Pop reveal, it's looking like he will be doing that, though we can't say that with absolute certainty until we see it on screen.

For those wondering how a leak like this could happen, it's a fairly regular occurrence. Toy companies have to be privy to spoilers to make toys in time for when the series releases, and sometimes delays can be a factor, too. Remember how McDonald's Happy Meals spoiled Red Hulk appearing in Captain America: Brave New World? Good times.

It's unfortunate that it happened, of course, but unless Disney deliberately holds off on toy production, as it did with Grogu before The Mandalorian came out, it's hard to avoid. The best advice I can give is for readers not to search the internet for things they don't wish to see, and hopefully, they can avoid being spoiled with future shows.

Agatha All Along streams new episodes on Disney+ beginning on Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. It's a perfect series for the upcoming Halloween season so far, so I don't expect these reveals to impact the fun of the story too much.