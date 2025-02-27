Former Doctor Who Star Billie Piper Included An A+ Reference To The Show In Her Latest Post, And It Makes Me Even More Excited About Her Return To The Franchise

Amidst exciting news that Doctor Who is returning in April and bringing Alan Cumming back for a new role, we have more news to celebrate thanks to Billie Piper. The former companion of The Doctor shared a post that delighted many fans on social media, and I think it's extra exciting considering her upcoming return to the franchise.

While the actress has confirmed in past years she likely wouldn't do a prolonged run on Doctor Who again, fans will soon get a chance to see her in an adventure that, sadly, is not coming for those with a Disney+ subscription. That said, I do wonder if a cameo in the series is on the horizon based on her recent Instagram post.

Billie Piper's Recent Instagram Post Features A Nod To Doctor Who

It feels like the most Doctor Who thing ever for an actor to refer to the show in a post that has nothing to do with the series. Billie Piper talked about her excitement for the ongoing Six Nations Championship for the international rugby union in a recent post, and fans couldn't help but notice the apparent nod to Rose Tyler on her cellphone:

While I can't say for sure this former Doctor Who cast member is hinting at some return to the franchise, it is very cool to see she keeps the Bad Wolf logo so close at hand. Keep in mind, it's been over a decade since her appearance in "The Day Of The Doctor," i.e. Doctor Who's 50th anniversary special. so the fact she still has the Bad Wolf logo on her phone after all this time must show how fondly she still remembers her time on the show. Either that or she was given a sticker recently to hint at a secret return, but let's not get too carried away with speculation.

When Is Billie Piper Returning To Doctor Who?

While we don't know if Billie Piper will appear on the Doctor Who series, we know she'll be partnering up with an old co-star who also returned to the franchise some time ago, Christopher Eccleston. The duo did a twelve-hour audio drama for Big Finish titled Doctor Who- The Ninth Doctor Adventures, due in August 2025.

The story will give fans more adventures with the Ninth Doctor and Rose, and maybe bring back some of their fond memories of the best Doctor Who quotes these two had during their short run. While they were only together for one season, the two played a part in one of Doctor Who's best episodes. I think there's a possibility this audio drama could end up being another classic adventure for the duo, should people buy it and check it out. As for anything else, we'll have to wait and see if she pops up in Season 2 or future episodes beyond that.

Doctor Who Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on Saturday, April 12th. With whispers the series may be losing star Ncuti Gatwa soon, it will be interesting to see how the story is set up as the upcoming season kicks off.