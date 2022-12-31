Glass Onion: 7+ Thoughts I Had Watching The Knives Out Sequel On Netflix

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been one of the most anticipated upcoming movies since a sequel was announced in 2020. Everyone wanted to know how Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc could possibly top himself after the first film; it was such a fun ride.

I had many thoughts as I rewatched Knives Out , including a new appreciation for the film's cinematography. Rewatching it made me super excited to see the sequel. Now that it finally premiered on Netflix, I have some thoughts. Let’s dive into them.

Warning Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery spoilers ahead. Proceed with caution.

The Beginning Of Glass Onion Foreshadows The End Of It

I’m a sucker for movies that heavily reference the end at the beginning. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery doesn’t directly do this, but it subtly does it with the approach to the clue box and the iconic Among Us scene.

At the start, we see everyone working hard to solve this intense puzzle, but it’s really not that intense and a time-waster, especially given that it just leads to a simple invitation. The actual puzzles are quite simple if you know children’s games, as Benoit points out. This is also a direct nod to the obvious culprit being right in front of your face.

The puzzles are just a distraction from what’s right there: an invitation and Miles (Edward Norton) being the murderer. It also shows Miles’s lack of creativity and intelligence. He has someone else make the puzzle box and also uses already-known puzzles. There is nothing innovative coming from this invitation puzzle box.

We also see Helen (Janelle Monáe) smash the game to get the invitation. This seems like an indication of her being the true disruptor (by just making the most logical decision) and a direct call to when she destroys Miles’s home and the Mona Lisa at the end.

Benoit playing Among Us also seems like a nod to Helen pretending to be her sister, and even one to Miles, who isn’t the true genius he portrays himself as to the world. He’s the true imposter.

The Irony Of Calling Themselves “The Disruptors”

It’s always amusing when rich, privileged people lack self-awareness. The Disruptors fall into that category. Not only are they not disrupting anything, but instead they are helping to keep the status quo. They help feed the system and keep a certain group of people at the top.

Can’t really disrupt what you help build and keep thriving. They’re living in their little rich bubbles and keep it going by adding to the system that helps them remain rich.

We All Knew It Was Edward Norton, Right?

Glass Onion has plenty of shocking moments , but, in my opinion, Miles being Andi’s killer isn’t one of them. Just like with Chris Evans in Knives Out, it seemed pretty obvious when the Glass Onion cast was announced that Edward Norton would either be the victim or the culprit. When he wasn’t the victim, he had to be the culprit. The rich, white, middle-aged man being the one behind the crimes just seemed too true to reality to not play out in the film.

Knowing going into Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery that Norton’s character likely committed the crime didn’t deter my enjoyment of it. I still loved all the big reveals and the ending. I just hope for Knives Out 3 that I can’t predict who did it by simply looking at the cast.

Cameos, Cameos, Cameos, And Cameos

At some point, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery becomes a game of spot the cameos . Here are all the ones I spotted:

Ethan Hawke

Stephen Sondheim

Natasha Lyonne

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Serena Williams

Yo-Yo Ma

Angela Lansbury

There is also a secret Joseph Gordon-Levitt cameo that I missed. I also don't consider Hugh Grant appearing in Glass Onion as a cameo, since it's likely that he'll become part of the franchise as Benoit's partner.

Let us also not forget those reference cameos by Jeremy Renner and Jared Leto—a kombucha king apparently.

This Film Didn’t Need To Bring Up Covid

I just don’t think setting Glass Onion during Covid times is necessary. I get that it's used to show how these rich, vapid, self-involved people see it as a minor inconvenience, instead of a pandemic that destroys lives and leads to the death of millions.

I understand the intent, but I think the message gets lost when the moral compasses of the film (Helen and Benoit) also kind of treat it casually. Then it’s barely mentioned once they get on the island. I’m not one of those people who's anti-showing Covid in modern films and TV shows.

Filmmakers don’t need to pretend it didn’t and doesn’t exist. I just think it works better narratively when addressed in a more thoughtful or introspective manner. It is still happening and still destroying lives and killing people, so I personally feel it still needs to be approached in a more delicate manner.

Glass Onion is a comedy, so it can’t really kill the mood by taking a serious turn, but personally, I just don’t think having it as part of the story really added anything to the film. It made the virus and its effects, both individually and globally, seem trivial.

But I appreciate the mask gag that basically said so much about all the characters’ personalities and levels of consideration for others.

Benoit Solving Miles’s Murder Mystery Before It Starts Is My Favorite Scene From Glass Onion

Gillian Flynn really came up with an excellent murder mystery storyline. As Benoit said, “Oh, she’s quite good,” but not good enough for him to not outwit Miles. I’ve never seen anyone more deserving of a new iPad.

It was such a fun scene and one that comes into play later when Benoit just unleashes all his hatred for Miles. How much he hates Miles was one of the funniest parts of Glass Onion. “No! Just stupid!” is golden, truly.

The scene shows how clever Benoit is, but also how Miles thinks he’s clever but he is not at all. Not even a little. He is just a good thief.

I Can’t Decide Which Ensemble Cast Is Better: The Glass Onion Or Knives Out Cast

I think I may slightly prefer the Knives Out cast because they had to do a little more character work than this cast. However, Edward Norton is one of my favorite actors of all time, so I loved seeing him in Glass Onion. Janelle Monáe really stands out and gave a great performance. The film really centers around her and Benoit, and she is a captivating heroine.

I also think Norton gave a really great performance as this cartoonish villain. It’s not easy playing a narcissistic millionaire.

Both casts really gave these films life and made them memorable. The next cast has big shoes to fill.

Other Thoughts

I have so many thoughts going on that I, too, could solve another mystery for fun. Here are some other Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery thoughts:

I hope after the inevitable Knives Out 4, Knives Out 5 is all the criminals coming together to try to take down Benoit. I can imagine how hilarious it would be for Ransom (Chris Evans) and Miles to have to try to work together.

We need more of Philip (Hugh Grant) in Knives Out 3. The fans already love him , so we need to know more about their romance.

, so we need to know I hope Derol (Noah Segan) is okay. Not in the movie, but in life.

I could watch a whole series of movies about Edward Norton versus Janelle Monáe.

“It’s a dangerous thing to mistake speaking without thought for speaking the truth.”—One of the sleekest burns ever heard.

The costumes are gorgeous in Glass Onion. Also another beautifully shot movie.

As an avid Clue player, I take the slander against it personally.

I can’t wait for Knives Out 3 and everything it brings. Can’t wait to see what rich dude Benoit Blanc takes down next, and what woman helps him do it.