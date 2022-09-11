Glass Onion's Rian Johnson Confirms Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Cameo In The Knives Out Sequel

Certain filmmakers are known for frequently collaborating with the same actors, such as Tim Burton, Christopher Nolan, and Martin Scorsese. Director Rian Johnson is also in that category, as he's known for his close working relationship with actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt. And Johnson recently confirmed JGL's cameo in the highly anticipated Knives Out sequel, titled Glass Onion.

Rian Johnson's whodunnit Knives Out was a huge success when it arrived in theaters back in 2019. A sequel was quickly ordered, with Daniel Craig returning to the role of Detective Benoit Blanc. That project Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, with Johnson doing a Q&A with the audience afterward. That's where the Star Wars: The Last Jedi director revealed that the hourly chime heard on the island of Edward Norton's character Miles Bron was actually recorded by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. As Johnson put it,

That's Joseph Gordon-Levitt's cameo in the movie. He said the word "dong" and we turned i into a musical note. Easter egg!

I mean, how fun is that? While the general public will have to wait until Glass Onion debuts on Netflix in December, they'll be able to listen out for a special appearance by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Just don't expect the Looper star to actually appear in the flesh; Rian Johnson got a little more creative when bringing him into the burgeoning franchise.

While the contents of Glass: A Knives Out Mystery are still currently a mystery to those not lucky enough to see the next Rian Johnson whodunit at TIFF, this one fun detail is sure to help further buoy the public's excitement for the upcoming project. Although with various screenings of the project already happening at the festival, one might want to try and avoid any real spoilers.

Edward Norton is one of the many newcomers joining the Knives Out franchise with Glass Onion. The trailers show his character Miles Baron is a tech billionaire, who has wild resources at his disposal. Case in point: his private island with an hourly bell courtesy of Joseph Gordon-Levitt's voice turned into a musical note. And said bell is reportedly a funny recurring gag in Rian Johnson's latest filmmaking effort. As a reminder you can check out the movie's first trailer below.

Hardcore fans of either Rian Johnson or Joseph Gordon-Levitt will know that the director usually finds a way to sneak the 500 Days of Summer actor into each of his movies. This includes major roles in Looper and Brick, as well as cameos in projects like The Last Jedi and The Brothers Bloom. And now that tradition has continued on with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Unfortunately for moviegoing audiences, there's still a bit of a wait before Knives Out's sequel is release. Glass Onion is currently expected to arrive on Netflix December 23rd. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

More Stories From TIFF 2022

Daniel Radcliffe Reaches New Heights Of Unhinged Lunacy In Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Anna Kendrick Delivers Career-Best Work As A Victim Of Emotional Abuse In The Sympathetic Alice, Darling

Billy Eichner’s Bros Makes History As A LGBTQ+ Rom-Com, While Also Hilariously Taking The Piss Out Of The Gay Community

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5: Alexis Bledel’s Departure As Emily Is An Emotional Rollercoaster

Viola Davis Is A Force Of Nature In The Woman King’s Epic, Original Story

Lily Tomlin And Jane Fonda’s Dark Comedy Moving On Is The Perfect Elixir For Those Missing Grace And Frankie