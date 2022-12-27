Knives Out Fans Are Having The Best Reactions To Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc And Hugh Grant In Glass Onion

The following contains minor spoilers for Glass Onion.

Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion is getting heaped with praise by both critics and fans much like Knives Out was before it. There’s a lot to love about the new film, which like its predecessor has an absolutely incredible cast making up the victim and the list of potential suspects. However, Glass Onion also has an absolutely incredible list of cameos, though possibly none quite as wonderful as Hugh Grant.

Hugh Grant appears on screen briefly in the middle of Glass Onion and while the cameo isn’t important to the mystery at hand, it’s become one of the more talked about moments of the film. While never stated explicitly, Grant’s appearance would seem to indicate that Daniel Craig’s Benoit Banc is gay, and that he and Grant’s character, known only as Philip, are in a relationship. Needless to say, Twitter is here for it.

now i need a romcom of hugh grant and daniel craig falling in love (and solving a murder together) https://t.co/p8CzEetGk2December 25, 2022 See more

When we first see Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion he’s sitting in the bathtub playing Among Us with four of the film’s other major cameos, Stephen Sondheim, Angela Lansbury, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Natasha Lyonne. We then hear a man’s voice, Philip, telling Blanc that he has a visitor. It’s not until later in the film that we learn that Philip is played by Hugh Grant. It’s a moment that has fans screaming.

rian johnson knew he won when he cast hugh grant as benoit blanc’s partner in #GlassOnion pic.twitter.com/isEWXtZoXfDecember 24, 2022 See more

There are a lot of people that love this couple and want to see more of it. There are calls for everything from a rom-com starring Grant and Craig to hopes that Grant will return for the third film in the series, and with a much expanded role. Something about this particular pairing has struck a chord with fans.

daniel craig and hugh grant playing boyfriends is something i never would’ve thought i would need pic.twitter.com/IRrKrSW6dTDecember 25, 2022 See more

Glass Onion is generally being praised for the way it handles this little revelation. The movie isn’t about Benoit Blanc’s personal relationship and so there’s no reason for the plot to make a big deal out of this. It also doesn’t make a point of announcing it in a way that other movies have, seemingly as a way of getting credit for having LGBTQ+ characters. At the same time, because the movie is not specific, it is apparently possible to interpret the situation differently.

My mom asked if Hugh Grant was Daniel Craig’s “roommate” LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/7ShoMKuTUeDecember 26, 2022 See more

We know that a third movie in the Benoit Blanc trilogy is on the way, so the possibility of a return for Hugh Grant is certainly there. We can be sure the next film will include another all-star cast of suspects, and considering how popular the various cameos were in Glass Onion, it seems like a pretty good chance we’ll see them again. Even if we only get a brief return for Philip, there will certainly be fans happy to see it.