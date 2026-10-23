I'm So Happy I'm Not The Only One Who Got Got By One Really Dumb Nobody Wants This Gag

Incredibly minor spoilers for Nobody Wants This Season 3, Episode 1 are ahead! You can stream the series with a Netflix subscription .

Every once in a while, something will happen on TV, and I’ll mistake it for something happening in real life. For example, a phone could ring, and I’ll think it’s mine. Well, this whole situation got taken to a new level when Season 3 of Nobody Wants This premiered on the 2026 TV schedule , and I got got by a silly gag involving a smoke alarm. However, I wasn’t the only one who fell victim to it.

How Nobody Wants This Got Me

Picture this: I started watching Season 3 of Nobody Wants This, and as Morgan and her mom were having a conversation about her moving in, I heard a high-pitched beep. Immediately, I clocked that a smoke alarm needed batteries, and I thought it was mine. However, I also realized it could be the show, so I ignored it at first. Then, the second beep came, and a third, and a fourth, and a fifth…and Morgan and her mom had not acknowledged it at all. So, I figured it had to be me.

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I employed my friend to help me, asking if she’d heard a beep. She had, but then I said, “Wait, it might be the show.” Through some experimentation, we realized our smoke alarms were not low on batteries. And I, annoyingly, realized I got got as I kept watching the show, and Morgan called out the “annoying” sound in her house.

With a sigh of both relief that I didn’t have to deal with smoke alarm batteries and annoyance that I felt like I’d been pranked, I plugged along with the show. Then when the batteries finally got replaced by Sasha, I laughed at the long (and dumb) gag.

I Wasn't The Only One Who Fell For This

It turns out I was not alone in this whole situation, either. A fan posted a TikTok about thinking their smoke alarm needed new batteries, too:

Down in the comments, many other viewers of the project on the 2026 Netflix schedule sounded off as well. Man, it’s really nice to feel seen and know that I am not the only one who thought those beeps were real.

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Yes WHY DID IT START SO EARLY AND GO ON SO LONG AND THE PUNCHLINE CAME 9 HOURS LATER

😂😂 me toooo. I stopped watching it right then bc I kept muting to see if it was mine

omg...I went all over the house trying to figure it out while the show was paused. 🤣🤣

It’s late at night and I was about to ask my husband to check ours cause I thought it was in our house 😂

I had to go back to make sure😭

Well, we were all victims of the Nobody Wants This smoke alarm that needed batteries, and honestly, it makes the bit even funnier.

While there are bigger things to talk about with Nobody Wants This (like Joanne converting to Judaism and THAT one thing happening that I didn’t want to happen ), it’s little jokes like this that really make the show.

Yes, it’s silly and dumb; however, it’s also genuinely funny. Plus, the fact that Morgan didn’t know it was her smoke alarm beeping was so on-brand. So, in the end, I was very entertained by getting got by Nobody Wants This, and I hope the other people who thought their smoke alarms needed batteries were too.