I'm So Happy I'm Not The Only One Who Got Got By One Really Dumb Nobody Wants This Gag
I certainly didn't want this.
Incredibly minor spoilers for Nobody Wants This Season 3, Episode 1 are ahead! You can stream the series with a Netflix subscription.
Every once in a while, something will happen on TV, and I’ll mistake it for something happening in real life. For example, a phone could ring, and I’ll think it’s mine. Well, this whole situation got taken to a new level when Season 3 of Nobody Wants This premiered on the 2026 TV schedule, and I got got by a silly gag involving a smoke alarm. However, I wasn’t the only one who fell victim to it.
How Nobody Wants This Got Me
Picture this: I started watching Season 3 of Nobody Wants This, and as Morgan and her mom were having a conversation about her moving in, I heard a high-pitched beep. Immediately, I clocked that a smoke alarm needed batteries, and I thought it was mine. However, I also realized it could be the show, so I ignored it at first. Then, the second beep came, and a third, and a fourth, and a fifth…and Morgan and her mom had not acknowledged it at all. So, I figured it had to be me.
I employed my friend to help me, asking if she’d heard a beep. She had, but then I said, “Wait, it might be the show.” Through some experimentation, we realized our smoke alarms were not low on batteries. And I, annoyingly, realized I got got as I kept watching the show, and Morgan called out the “annoying” sound in her house.
With a sigh of both relief that I didn’t have to deal with smoke alarm batteries and annoyance that I felt like I’d been pranked, I plugged along with the show. Then when the batteries finally got replaced by Sasha, I laughed at the long (and dumb) gag.
I Wasn't The Only One Who Fell For This
It turns out I was not alone in this whole situation, either. A fan posted a TikTok about thinking their smoke alarm needed new batteries, too:
Down in the comments, many other viewers of the project on the 2026 Netflix schedule sounded off as well. Man, it’s really nice to feel seen and know that I am not the only one who thought those beeps were real.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
- Yes WHY DID IT START SO EARLY AND GO ON SO LONG AND THE PUNCHLINE CAME 9 HOURS LATER
- 😂😂 me toooo. I stopped watching it right then bc I kept muting to see if it was mine
- omg...I went all over the house trying to figure it out while the show was paused. 🤣🤣
- It’s late at night and I was about to ask my husband to check ours cause I thought it was in our house 😂
- I had to go back to make sure😭
Well, we were all victims of the Nobody Wants This smoke alarm that needed batteries, and honestly, it makes the bit even funnier.
While there are bigger things to talk about with Nobody Wants This (like Joanne converting to Judaism and THAT one thing happening that I didn’t want to happen), it’s little jokes like this that really make the show.
Yes, it’s silly and dumb; however, it’s also genuinely funny. Plus, the fact that Morgan didn’t know it was her smoke alarm beeping was so on-brand. So, in the end, I was very entertained by getting got by Nobody Wants This, and I hope the other people who thought their smoke alarms needed batteries were too.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.