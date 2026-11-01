I Like Netflix's Minimum Wage, But I Wish One Character Got A Bigger Spotlight

I've been a big fan of comedian Grace Reiter since I first saw her on TikTok, and her recent addition to the Saturday Night Live cast has only elevated her star power. I was excited to see she's a part of streaming comedy doing well, as those with a Netflix subscription are finding out about Minimum Wage.

The series follows the young employees of "The Slice Club," a pizza franchise operating across the United States. It all kicks off when Randall Park's Terry Sylvester shows up for an impromptu visit as the company's CEO. I was psyched to see Park in the series and eager to see how the show developed, so I was disappointed when the series largely went on without acknowledging him.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Randall Park Is My Favorite Part Of Minimum Wage, But He's Barely In It

I hadn't gotten enough of Randall Park on the 2026 TV schedule, and I don't have enough of him on Minimum Wage. The pilot sets the stage perfectly with his introduction, and even ends with him moving into the basement of the pizza shop, determined to turn around the lowest-performing store's numbers.

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He then proceeds to appear in very little of the series from that point onward. It's baffling considering he is such a television staple, and it almost gives the impression that he was shoehorned into the series at the late stages in order to give Minimum Wage a bit more star power. He never really has as much screen time as he does in the first episode, and most scenes after are only a couple of minutes long.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Think The Teens Working With Terry Through His Midlife Crisis Is Way More Entertaining Than Any Other Story

We have no idea if future seasons of Minimum Wage are part of Netflix's upcoming schedule. If it does return, however, I would humbly request that Randall Park's Terry Sylvester have a larger role in the show than he did in Season 1.

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To me, the fun in this show is a bunch of teens awkwardly dealing with a middle-aged man experiencing a midlife crisis. While I did enjoy the workplace antics and some of the downsides of serving a room full of theater kids, I feel like the well for content on that can only go so deep.

I do question if Grace Reiter's Saturday Night Live schedule will allow her to continue to commit time to Minimum Wage if it returns for another season. It does seem like more SNL stars than ever are popping up in projects while also doing the show, rather than striking off on their own after a couple of years. I think it has potential, provided they can tweak the series a bit to include more of Randall Park.

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Watch Minimum Wage on Netflix right now, as well as all of the other great shows on the platform! I'm still obsessed with The Boroughs despite it being cancelled, and come to think of it, maybe it would've benefitted from having Randall Park involved as well.