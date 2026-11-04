Thank Goodness A Nobody Wants This Star And I Have The Same Weird Emotions About Morgan And Sasha
"I got giddy and weird about it."
Spoilers for Season 3 of Nobody Wants This are ahead! You can stream the series with a Netflix subscription.
I did not expect the season of Nobody Wants This that aired on the 2026 TV schedule to change my feelings about Morgan and Sasha, but it did. While I’m still not on board with them being endgame, I do see the vision of them as a couple, and I’m not mad about it. However, I do still feel weird about them, and I’m happy Justine Lupe does too.
Justine Lupe, who plays Morgan, has been open in the past about not being totally on board with her character and Sasha making things romantic. In fact, in early 2025, she said she thought there was fun to be had with them being “weird friends,” while them acting on their romantic feelings could destroy a family and that’s “not fun.”
However, everything changed in Season 3 of Nobody Wants This, as Sasha and Esther broke up and started seeing other people. A door opened for Timothy Simons and Lupe’s characters, and they walked through it in New York City. While the Morgan actress was here for it, she did note how weird it was to film on Armchair Expert, explaining:
Then, through laughter, Simons emphasized that his co-star was the one to call cut…not the director. The Succession actress then said this happened as they were making out and going to bed, and eventually she just had to yell cut. According to the Veep actor, this all was odd for them, partially because they’re “such close friends” in real life. Lupe confirmed that, and further explained why this whole situation was odd for her:
While Morgan and Sasha’s relationship has always bordered on romantic and their chemistry is undeniable, it never really got there until this season. And it was a bit odd when it did. Their siblings are dating (and now they’re married), so in my head, they’ve always just been close friends and kind of like siblings. OK, maybe that’s me manifesting what I want for them more than anything; however, the point is: I have a hard time picturing them being romantic.
Clearly, the actors kind of felt that way too, but not in a bad way. Explaining that further, Lupe said:
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“Giddy and weird” is the perfect way to describe my feelings about Sasha and Morgan hooking up. For the longest time, this happening was my biggest Nobody Wants This fear. However, the way it happened on the show was so compelling, dramatic and sincere that I couldn’t help but be happy about it.
As Simons noted, this whole situation felt “earned” and “organic,” which I totally agree with. If Morgan and Sasha were going to get together, this was the way to do it, and I’m so happy the actors who play them understand both how odd and lovely this whole situation is.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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