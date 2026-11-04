Thank Goodness A Nobody Wants This Star And I Have The Same Weird Emotions About Morgan And Sasha

Spoilers for Season 3 of Nobody Wants This are ahead! You can stream the series with a Netflix subscription .

I did not expect the season of Nobody Wants This that aired on the 2026 TV schedule to change my feelings about Morgan and Sasha, but it did. While I’m still not on board with them being endgame , I do see the vision of them as a couple, and I’m not mad about it. However, I do still feel weird about them, and I’m happy Justine Lupe does too.

Justine Lupe, who plays Morgan, has been open in the past about not being totally on board with her character and Sasha making things romantic. In fact, in early 2025, she said she thought there was fun to be had with them being “weird friends,” while them acting on their romantic feelings could destroy a family and that’s “not fun.”

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However, everything changed in Season 3 of Nobody Wants This , as Sasha and Esther broke up and started seeing other people. A door opened for Timothy Simons and Lupe’s characters, and they walked through it in New York City. While the Morgan actress was here for it, she did note how weird it was to film on Armchair Expert , explaining:

When we were filming the kiss that we had, every time Tim and I would kiss, I’d have this freak-out. I would just like giggle, and in one of the takes I even cut us.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Then, through laughter, Simons emphasized that his co-star was the one to call cut…not the director. The Succession actress then said this happened as they were making out and going to bed, and eventually she just had to yell cut. According to the Veep actor, this all was odd for them, partially because they’re “such close friends” in real life. Lupe confirmed that, and further explained why this whole situation was odd for her:

Well, this is what it was. It was that we are very, very close friends, like brother/sister, and it was confronting to have Tim present such sex appeal. I was like, ‘You put me on the back foot.’ Like, it actually got me flustered. I was like, ‘Oh my god, ' 'cause he comes in so hot, and it was kind of disorienting.

While Morgan and Sasha’s relationship has always bordered on romantic and their chemistry is undeniable, it never really got there until this season. And it was a bit odd when it did. Their siblings are dating (and now they’re married), so in my head, they’ve always just been close friends and kind of like siblings. OK, maybe that’s me manifesting what I want for them more than anything; however, the point is: I have a hard time picturing them being romantic.

Clearly, the actors kind of felt that way too, but not in a bad way. Explaining that further, Lupe said:

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I got giddy and weird about it, because I was like, ‘Oh my god, my buddy is getting all hot on me.’

“Giddy and weird” is the perfect way to describe my feelings about Sasha and Morgan hooking up. For the longest time, this happening was my biggest Nobody Wants This fear . However, the way it happened on the show was so compelling, dramatic and sincere that I couldn’t help but be happy about it.

As Simons noted, this whole situation felt “earned” and “organic,” which I totally agree with. If Morgan and Sasha were going to get together, this was the way to do it, and I’m so happy the actors who play them understand both how odd and lovely this whole situation is.