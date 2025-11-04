Nobody Wants This Got Renewed For Season 3, And I Love How The Cast Reacted To Kristen Bell Breaking The News

When Netflix’s Nobody Wants This first hit viewers’ screens last fall, it almost instantaneously got picked up for a follow up installment. With that quick greenlight, Season 2 naturally became one of the most anticipated 2025 Netflix TV releases. Now, even after it didn't get the same positive response this time, the Nobody Wants This team got the go-ahead for a third installment. I’m loving Kristen Bell breaking the news to her peers in this humorous way.

One of the best elements to the Bell and Adam Brody-led ensemble is that balance of humor, heart, and relationships. Thankfully, the announcement for the latest renewal mirrors exactly that. You can see Bell video call her on-screen love interest, maybe future siblings-in-law, sister, and show creator Erin Foster to spread the good news. But one of the calls has a fun twisty gag that’s on par with the series’ bits. Watch below:

For me, the cast's clear chemistry (on screen and off) make this one of the best shows to binge on Netflix. And the cheeky jokes certainly don’t hurt matters. (See Sasha's "7 Rings" dance and Justine Lupe’s pee-themed prank for Bell.) I just think Bell informing her peers and then trying to tell Foster is so cute, but the perfect amount of amusing, too.

So, what could lie ahead for Joanne and Noah now that they're out of the honeymoon phase? Much of the second season explored the two navigating the realities of growing out of first dates and butterflies. Time and again we saw them face issues head on, and despite all of the complexities, they reconnected. Season 3 seems likely to continue to dive into this idea within their larger storylines.

Specifically, I can see Joanne working off the revelation she had about her relationship to Judaism. That may lead to more exploration of interacting with Noah’s community at large. Meanwhile, Noah seems to be realizing that to forge ahead in his personal pursuits, he has to learn to open up to others and be flexible. But let’s not forget that Morgan, Sasha, and Esther are all at incredibly pivotal relationship moments that could complicate matters.

For me, I’m just hoping that the show’s humor doesn’t take drop as they get into deeper waters. It’s one of the many reasons why I’ve completely torn through both eight-episode sagas. For now, this sweet Kristen Bell video telling her castmates the good news will get the job done, now that I’m one of many waiting for Season 3. If you’d like to catch up, Nobody Wants This Season 1 and 2 are available to stream (or re-stream) with a Netflix subscription.