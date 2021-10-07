Hellraiser's New Pinhead Posts A Photo With A Puzzle Box, And We're Ready To Be Scared

Since the horrific Hell Priest first made his entrance in 1987’s Hellraiser, the villain Pinhead has been an iconic cult favorite. The role was originally played by Doug Bradley, who continued to take on the role for a number of sequels and straight-to-home video movies. As the horror genre continues to see a renaissance these days, Hellraiser is getting a reboot and the new actor behind Pinhead has shared a picture alongside the villain's mystical puzzle box.

Sense8 actress Jamie Clayton will play Pinhead in the upcoming Hellraiser reboot set being made by Hulu and Spyglass Entertainment. With the news out of her taking on the character, Clayton took to Twitter to share a picture of herself with the Hell Priest’s box. Take a look:

The first Hellraiser was written and directed by Clive Barker, who also memorably thought up Candyman as well. He’ll be a producer on this reboot. All this news is really exciting and Jamie Clayton's sneaky little glare with the puzzle box has us excited for her to jump into the role.

The next Hellraiser movie has reportedly already finished shooting and is moving into the next phase of production ahead of a 2022 release date. The movie will also star Brandon Flynn, who memorably stole the show in 13 Reasons Why and Ratched along with The Boys’ Goran Visnjic, Outer Banks’ Drew Starkey, Everything’s Going To Be Okay actor Adam Faison, Normal People’s Aoife Hinds, Boss Level’s Selina Lo and Blade Runner 2049’s Hiam Abbass.

The president of production at Spyglass, Peter Oillataguerre, shared the studio’s excitement about the next Hellraiser movie. In his words:

Next year marks the 35th anniversary since Hellraiser first haunted our dreams. It’s only fitting to come full circle in collaborating with Clive, the original creator and master of visionary horror. We look forward to working with our partners at Hulu in bringing this unique take on the original to new audiences.

Jamie Clayton most famously played Nomi Marks in the Wachowski sisters' Netflix series Sense8 from 2015 to 2018. After the series was cancelled , Clayton was also part of The L Word reboot Generation Q and in multiple episodes of Season 3 of Designated Survivor. Clayton is a 43-year-old trans woman who was born and raised in San Diego, California before initially pursuing makeup and hairstyling in New York City before becoming an actor.