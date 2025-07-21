Now That Friday The 13th's Crystal Lake Series Cast Its Jason Voorhees, One Detail Has Me Asking A Huge Question About Mommy Pamela

The Friday the 13th film franchise has long been dormant, but horror fans are now on the cusp of experiencing a new era of slasherdom under the Jason Universe branding. The first project to bring new life to these characters is the prequelized series Crystal Lake, which will be available to stream with a Peacock subscription, and the project's latest update revealed who will be playing genre icon Jason Voorhees.

As we all know from years of F13 fandom, the actors who take on the role of Jason are inevitably beloved by fans, but aren't necessarily set up for extremely complex performances. As such, Crystal Lake's casting news for Jason isn't necessarily as interesting to mull over as one of the details attached to the announcement.

Chucky Vet Callum Vinson Was Cast As Crystal Lake's Jason

One thing immediatley setting Crystal Lake apart from past franchise efforts is its timeline, which will take place before Jason's camp-set death that kicks off Pamela's reign of vengeful murders. Which means the version of Jason that we'll be meeting is the young child, and not the rotting and seemingly unkillable killer we all know and love.

According to Deadline, the role will be played by the talented youth Callum Vinson, who already gained a lot of genre cred starring as Henry Collins in Chucky's third season. He's also known for playing Amanda Seyfried's son in Peacock's Long Bright River, as well as a co-starring role in the school talent show mystery episode from Poker Face Season 2, not to mention a role in a 2025 episode of FBI: International before CBS canceled the drama spinoff.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Vinson is also set to pop up in a Season 3 episode of The Night Agent, so it's safe to say fans can expect to see a lot from the actor in years to come. Only we might not actually see him that much in Crystal Lake.

The Detail That Has Me Questioning How Devoted Pamela Will Be As A Mother

Even though the new streaming series falls under the blood-crusted Friday the 13th umbrella that fans most readily associate with the latter-stage evolution of Jason Voorhees, Crystal Lake will be largely centered on Pamela Voorhees, with Linda Cardellini previously cast as the sweater-donning horror icon. But I still expected to see her interacting with her son on a regular basis, considering their relationship is at the crux of so much deadly mayhem.

However, Vinson was only cast in a recurring capacity, as opposed to being a series regular. Which makes me question just how dedicated a parent Pamela will be to her son.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While specifics are fairly few and far between while filming continues, it's believed that Linda Cardellini's Pamela will be in the midst of a singing career when she has to pump the brakes so that she can devote more attention to raising her special-needs son. And it's of course his death, which was previously blamed on inattentive camp counselors, that turns Pamela into a psycho killer.

But what does it mean if Jason isn't actually in every episode? One would think that Pamela and Jason would be inseparable, considering the lengths she travels to avenge his death. But this makes it seem like she might not be spending nearly as much time performing motherly duties as I'd have thought. So what will she be so busy doing for the majority of the season's run?

One way Callum Vinson's recurring role wouldn't necessarily limit Jason's on-screen time would be if Crystal Lake starts off prior to the character's birth, where we get to know Pamela before she became a mother. If that would be the case, then Jason only appearing in five episodes, for example, would be both understandable and justifiable. Not that I'd be quick to craft her a Mother of the Year award in either case.

Crystal Lake, which also boasts cast members Nick Cordileone, Victoria Russell, Danielle Kotch, William Catlett and more, will make its debut on Peacock after the 2025 TV schedule has concluded, so we'll hopefully know more about what to expect the closer we get to that premiere.