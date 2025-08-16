'About That Time.' Kim Kardashian's Back To Blonde Again, Baby!

Kim Kardashian has gone through various “eras,” when it comes to her style and appearance. For instance, there have been a few stretches of time when now-44-year-old Kardashian has swapped out her black locks for blonde hair. The shapewear mogul’s blonde looks have received somewhat varied reactions from her fans, but many have seemingly been into it. Well, admirers of Kardashian’s blonde aesthetic have even more to be pumped about, because the starlet is once again sporting that hair color!

According to Kim Kardashian, it’s “about that time” for her to reclaim her blonde hair. That’s what the caption read in the Instagram post she shared at the end of the week. Kardashian dropped a selfie in which she posed with a single clip sitting in her platinum blonde locks. Check out the post below to feast your eyes on the shiny hairdo that Kardashian’s currently sporting:

One of the most notable instances in which the Kardashians star went blonde was in 2022 during which she was going through divorce proceedings with Kanye West. At that time, Kim’s look also included bleached, blonde eyebrows, which drew mixed responses from fans. Nevertheless, Kim remained a blonde for a little while and even kept that look when she vacationed with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. It’s been said that blondes have more fun and, a few years ago, Kim certainly appeared to be living it up.

The bikini-wearing billionaire founder of SKIMS isn’t the only person who seems to be relishing her return to lighter locks. More than a few admirers took to the comments of her post and expressed their approval. It seems that more than a few people have a preference for Kim Kardashian’s hair being this color.

Similar hype from the general public was also present when Kim Kardashian went blonde for a time in 2024. Around that time, Kardashian took part in a SKIMS photoshoot that left fans wondering if she looked more like Paris Hilton or Beyoncé. While fans were caught up with Kardashian’s hair, though, she also continued to make some serious statements fashion-wise. She sported pants with built-in shoes, and that ensemble is hard to forget.

As the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s looks continue to evolve, it’s hard not to wonder what kind of conversations she and her style team have on a regular basis. Kim has proven to be quite particular when it comes to her looks on any given occasion or stretch of time. This is, after all, the same woman who brought her entire glam squad to the DMV when she was seeking to get a new driver’s license.

It remains to be seen just how long Kim Kardashian will choose to keep the blonde this time around. Regardless of how long she has it, I wouldn’t be surprised if she flaunts it while attending some events or being photographed for a shoot. Fans can check out Kardashian’s past stints as a blonde by streaming episodes of The Kardashians using a Hulu subscription.