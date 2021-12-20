How Far Along The Witcher Is On Season 3, And What It Will Be Based On
If you’re like many fans of The Witcher, you spent the previous few days binging the hell out of the new season of the fantasy hit on Netflix. As could be expected, The Witcher Season 2 delivered everything we enjoyed about the first season, while also deepening the world, lore, and characters, with the ending giving us a lot to mull over until we can finally watch Season 3, which was announced back in September. Now, though, you probably want to know how far along they are on the next season, as well as what bit of the source material it might cover, and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has those answers for you.
The Witcher showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, spoke to TechRadar in the lead up to Season 2 premiering, and it’s a lucky thing that the series was renewed as far back as it was, because she was able to let everyone in on where they are with Season 3, and what they’re basing it on. Schmidt Hissrich said:
Oooohhhhh. You hear that, The Witcher book fans? The Time of Contempt is coming to the small screen! First of all, the really good news is that Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and her team have already had plenty of time to take all of the seeds that have been planted with the show so far, dig into that book, and come up with the scripts for Season 3. It sounds like every script for the new episodes is considered done, with them having the action of the upcoming season completely plotted out.
And, this is a very good thing, because plenty of big stuff happens in The Time of Contempt. While the book (which is the fourth book in the series overall, and the second full-length novel) doesn’t pick up in the same, exact, place where we left Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer on the show, it will be pretty easy for them to get the trio to the same circumstances quickly once Season 3 begins.
This is all very good news for fans of The Witcher, but as you probably expected, this is just the beginning of getting the next season off of the ground. Schmidt Hissrich added:
Don’t you just love that “huge” things are yet to come on The Witcher in Season 3? It might take us a while to get there, but at least Season 2 gave us plenty of time to mull over the developments as they stand, and try and guess at what, exactly, will be coming next.
