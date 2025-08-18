One Of Matthew Perry’s Friends Recalls TikTockers Flocking To His House After His Death: ‘It Was A Circus’

It’s been nearly two years since Friends star Matthew Perry was tragically found dead at his California home. The beloved sitcom cast member was discovered unresponsive in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades residence after authorities responded to a 911 call for a possible water rescue. A close friend of Perry’s is speaking out about the chaos that followed, describing how TikTokers “flocked” to the late actor’s home in the days after his death.

In a recent longform piece for The U.S. Sun, journalist Katy Forrester—who was both a colleague and friend of Matthew Perry—recalled being at the actor’s home on the night he died. She described encountering his “creepy” ketamine doctor and witnessing the chaotic aftermath that followed. Forrester wrote of the scene:

Journalists had already gathered to wait for updates, and I was shocked to see TikTokers rushing to the scene to live-stream, caring very little about the way these situations are handled by professional news crews. It was a circus.

Forrester’s account highlights just how frenzied and invasive the atmosphere became in the wake of the The Whole Nine Yards actor’s passing. What should have been a moment of solemnity quickly turned into a spectacle, underscoring the disconnect between public fascination and the private pain of those closest to him.

The Fools Rush In actor had been candid about his struggles with addiction , though many close to him believed he was sober following the 2022 release of his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing . His death is now the focus of a new documentary , Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy (available with a Peacock subscription ) which claims the actor received as many as 27 ketamine injections in the three days leading up to his passing.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

According to Katy Forrester, who also appears in the ITN Productions one-hour special, the new documentary aims to go beyond the headlines, offering a deeper look at the Almost Heroes veteran star’s life. It revisits his rise to fame as Chandler Bing on Friends, his long battle with addiction, and the circumstances that ultimately led to his death.

Forrester shared that when she first heard the tragic news, she assumed he had suffered a heart attack after years of strain on his body. Just hours before his passing, Matthew Perry had played a two-hour game of pickleball at his country club, a hobby he often used to distract himself while trying to kick his final vice: smoking. Yet, Forrester notes, only a handful of people truly understood what the late actor’s life was like behind closed doors. And the reality, she says, was far more disturbing than most realized.

Per The Sun, in August 2024, authorities announced that they had charged five individuals in connection with the former NBC actor's death. This revelation left fans around the world stunned. Of those arrested, four—Dr. Mark Chavez, a drug intermediary; Erik Fleming, the actor's personal assistant; Kenneth Iwamasa; and Dr. Salvador Plasencia have admitted their roles in the tragedy.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Max)

The lone holdout is Jasveen Sangha, whom police allege was nicknamed the “Ketamine Queen of North Hollywood” by her customers. Sangha has pleaded not guilty to supplying the actor with drugs. Sources have described her extravagant lifestyle, pointing to social media posts flaunting trips to Japan and London even after Perry’s death. She now stands accused of running a “stash house” in North Hollywood, where dozens of ketamine vials were uncovered during a raid following the actor’s fatal overdose.