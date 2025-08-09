Percy Jackson Fans Can't Stop Pointing Out How Grown Up The Cast Already Is, So I’m Happy The Disney+ Series Just Shared A Big Update

The countdown for Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has officially begun since it could be added to the 2025 TV schedule and the first official trailer premiered at SDCC a couple of weeks ago. But now I’m positively over the moon about the future of the Disney+ series after seeing the latest update about the show.

In the second Percy Jackson book, Sea of Monsters, the son of Poseidon is supposed to be 13 years old, but ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Walker Scobell has already turned 16. Fans have already been noticing and commenting lately about the actor growing up so quickly… perhaps too quickly. With that in mind, I’m happy to learn that Season 3 has already started production. Check out the official announcement:

A new era begins - #PercyJackson and the Olympians Season 3 is now in production! Don’t miss Season 2 December 10 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/51mWF2KeJhAugust 8, 2025

The Percy Jackson X account (formerly known as Twitter) celebrated the next season of the show already being underway following Season 2 wrapping production reportedly earlier this year, per author and executive producer Rick Riordan’s comments on Bluesky in February. It’s a great move that allows Walker Scobell and his other young castmates to be more in sync with the books given the third book; he and Percy are just a year apart. It’s also especially exciting because no one has ever adapted the third book, The Titan’s Curse , before .

As the announcement was made on social media, fans only doubled down on their comments about Walker Scobell already looking rather mature. Just look at this one:

Omg they grow up so fast https://t.co/8Hg78c0K6c pic.twitter.com/AG34N5nMoGAugust 8, 2025

The comments certainly come from the heart. It’s rare to have a TV show like this where fans can grow up alongside the cast, and it’s precious to watch Walker Scobell and his castmates go from being child actors to teenagers, and in just a few years adults. Here’s some more fan reactions:

“this kid grows by two years in each new pic i see of him” - @decelcomania

“he’s grown so much he was just a baby” - @moovnstar

“s3 in production before s2 releases we’re in the good place" - @wisegirldrew

"They’re being smart about this!! Get these kids shooting these seasons while they’re still young enough to play the characters believably unlike these other shows" - @CarlisleThe2nd

Scobell very much looks his age, but you can see the resounding shock from audiences to notice the actor becoming a teen. Other comments are applauding the series for moving swiftly to the next season so the characters can remain relatively age appropriate to the books.

CinemaBlend recently caught up with the cast of Percy Jackson at San Diego Comic-Con, and asked the trio what advice they’d give to the new Harry Potter kids , who we’ll also see grow up in front of our eyes. Scobell’s main message was to “stay confident” whereas the actress behind Annabeth, Leah Jeffries, suggested they remain “strong” through the process. Aryan Simhadri said “the biggest thing that you can say to your audience is going to be through your work” and suggested they stay focused on that rather than the outside noise.

