Insider Drops Claims About What Sean Combs Wants To Do After His Trial, And He’d Be Taking A Page Out Of Kim Kardashian’s Book
Diddy may be looking towards a new path.
Following the sex-trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, a considerable amount of focus has turned to his sentencing, which is set to take place this fall. At the same time, legal experts and PR officials have been sharing thoughts on what lies ahead for 55-year-old Combs from a professional standpoint. Those assertions have varied as of late and, now, another source is weighing in on a course of action that Combs is supposedly considering. And, if he did it, he’d be following in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian.
Diddy received a mixed verdict in his case, as he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted, however, of racketeering and sex-trafficking charges, which were the more severe offenses. With the case behind him, the rapper supposedly doesn’t want to move away from the legal system but wants to know more about it. On that note, a source for Radar Online alleges that Diddy is expressing interest in entering law school at some point:
As previously alluded to, this wouldn’t be the first time that a star has made the jump to the legal field. Kim Kardashian revealed back in 2019 that she was studying for the bar exam while reading up on the principles of the law. In 2022, Kardashian passed the baby bar exam on her fourth attempt and, in May 2025, she officially graduated from law school. Per the aforementioned insider, Sean Combs has big plans for his own purported legal career:
These claims, of course, should collectively be taken with a massive grain of salt at this time. Based on recent reports, the “Come to Me” performer is mulling over multiple career moves for the future. Sources recently made claims about his desire to make a music comeback, though fellow artists are reportedly hesitant to work with him. Nevertheless, some PR experts are of the opinion that Diddy’s career isn’t over, given the significant “influence and ownership” he still has within the industry.
Should Sean Combs actually decide to pursue law school and more, it’s anyone’s guess as to what exactly he’d do with a degree. In the case of Kim Kardashian, she’s been working within the field of prison reform, even working with White House officials to make strides in that area. Kardashian has helped advocate for the commutations of several sentences, including that of the since-released Alice Marie Johnson.
Diddy has apparently also been seeking to help out inmates while passing the time in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The mogul’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, recently said that he’s been trying to create enrichment programs for fellow MDC residents. Whether or not that’s a true indication of any intention on Diddy’s part to help with legal reform down the road can’t be said. What is known is that the Grammy winner is set to be sentenced for his own offenses on October 3.
