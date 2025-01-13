Squid Game Season 3: What We Know So Far

Squid Game Season 3 is happening – and there's plenty that we know so far.

When the first Squid Game season came out in 2021, it took the world by storm and became, by far, the biggest show to binge on Netflix . It seemed like we couldn't escape from the series, and then Season 2 finally came out in 2024 after a three-year wait. But thankfully, we're not going to be waiting long for Squid Game Season 3 – the final season.

For those who want to know the next stage in Gi-hun's story, here is what we know so far. If you're not caught up with the show, you can check out both Seasons 1 and 2 with a Netflix subscription .

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tudum confirmed that Squid Game Season 3 will be released at some point in 2025, so that means it'll be a part of the 2025 TV premiere schedule . We don't have an exact date yet, but many have theorized that it'll come out at some point during the summer, though nothing has been confirmed. The official Squid Game X page even posted a teaser, confirming we should look out for it in 2025:

Everyone say hi to Chul-su 👋 Season 3 coming in 2025. pic.twitter.com/tjWjFESLFQJanuary 1, 2025

That being said, Netflix has so many new TV shows coming out this year, from Wednesday Season 2 (after several years of waiting) to Stranger Things Season 5 (another several years of waiting) to You Season 5 (which we have also been waiting for). I don't know where in the schedule Squid Game Season 3 is going to fit, but man, I'm eager for it to release alongside all these other great shows.

The Squid Game Season 3 Cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

While nothing has been confirmed just yet in terms of who will return to the Squid Game cast in Season 3, there were plenty of faces that were around through the very end of Season 2. So, with that in mind, we can expect:

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun (456)

Lee Byung-hun (unmasked) as Hwang In-ho, the Front Man

Im Si-wan as Lee Myung-gi (333)

Kang Ha-neul as Kang Dae-ho (388)

Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho

Park Gyu-young as Kang No-eul

Lee Jin-wook as Park Gyeong-seok (246)

Park Sung-hoon as Cho Hyun-ju (120)

Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik (007)

Kang Ae-shim as Jang Geum-ja (149)

Jo Yu-ri as Kim Jun-hee (222)

The one character we most likely won't see is Jung-bae, otherwise known as Player 390, who was killed in the Squid Game Season 2 finale. But since everyone else has stuck around – as the games were split up into two seasons – most faces that we saw will most likely appear in the next set of episodes.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What Is Squid Game Season 3 Going To Be About?

(Image credit: Netflix)

While we already have an idea of what Squid Game is, Season 3 is going to take a lot of twists and turns, and thankfully, we already have an idea of what to expect:

Who The Front Man Is Will Be Answered

One of the biggest questions of Squid Game has always been this: "Who is the Front Man? What is his story?" And in Season 2, that question is even bigger because he ends up joining the games as Player 001 this time around – which makes it even more confusing. Thankfully, in an interview with CBR in December 2024, the creator of the show, Hwang Dong-hyuk, confirmed that Season 3 would answer those questions:

In Season 3, the question that hasn't been answered yet in Season 2, of how he became the Front Man, will be answered. In-ho was this very righteous, just a good guy at heart kind of cop. How did he become the Front Man? You'll get to find out when you watch the third season.

Season 2 has, in fact, raised more questions about The Front Man than ever before, so I'd like to see some sort of explanation, please.

Gi-Hun Will Have A “Sense Of Guilt And Failure”

Another significant aspect of Season 2 was, of course, the rebellion that Gi-hun was leading against the people who run the games, and how it failed miserably at the very end thanks to good old-fashioned betrayal. Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed in an interview with Variety in December 2024 that, due to this, Gi-hun will be feeling a lot of "guilt" and "failure" in the next season, leading to a different version of him:

From that moment on, in the third season, having that sense of huge guilt and sense of failure weighing heavily on him — how is Gi-hun going to carry on his mission? That's the story that'll further unfold…Gi-hun having lost everything, including his best friend, and all of his attempts going to failure, it's now, what is he going to be like? What state is Gi-hun going to be in? And what will he choose to do? Will he continue on with the mission? Is he going to give up or persist? And so you're going to meet our character Gi-hun at a very critical crossroads as we begin the third season. Gi-hun will not be the man he was in Season 2.

Poor Gi-hun has indeed been through the wringer in Season 2, from that crazy Russian Roulette scene to having that scary six-legged race – and now, I have a feeling that Season 3 will only give him more pain.

The Third Season Will Be The Conclusion To Gi-Hun’s Story – But There’s Potential For More

While we will be seeing Gi-hun again in Season 3, we also know it will officially be the end of his story. Thanks to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in December 2024, Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that Season 3 would be the end of Gi-hun's connection to the games – but he is open to new stories that follow different characters if the show were to continue in some way:

Personally, I see the third season as being the finale to this story. That's because I believe I've had closure to the story I wanted to tell about society through the character of Seong Gi-hun…if I ever wanted to go back to the world of Squid Game, it would be about different characters with a different story arc. Some kind of spinoff, maybe. For example, the masked guards. How did they end up here? What do they do in their downtime? Something like that, maybe.

Something that I did think we were going to get more of in Season 2 was a storyline regarding the masked guards, as there is a character – Kang No-eul – that we follow as she takes on the role of a guard, but that ended up not being as big of a storyline. If this were the story of a spinoff, I'd be down to see more of that.

Season 3 Will Answer Many Fans' Questions

Season 2 really did leave us with so many questions. Who is The Front Man? What is going to happen to Gi-hun? Is this island ever going to be discovered? What is going to happen to the players in the game now? There are so many questions and so few answers.

But, the star of the series, Lee Jung-jau spoke to The Korea Times (via GameRant ) about all of the questions that everyone had following Season 2, especially since it was so much shorter, and reassured fans that Season 3 would answer any queries that you may have, especially about Gi-hun and who he becomes:

I'm not here to justify the viewers' reactions or explain our intentions. Season 3 will provide clarity to many of the questions fans have… I'm eager for the audience to see how he evolves from this low point. He enters a deadly game with the hope of saving lives. Despite his efforts to lead, he faces numerous setbacks and ultimately hits rock bottom. It will be exciting to see how he will overcome these challenges.

Season 3 Has Already Been Filmed

(Image credit: Netflix)

Get ready, because Season 3 of Squid Game is actually already done. According to Forbes , it was actually filmed back to back with Season 2 – which, honestly, makes even more sense with that 2025 release date. With that in mind, we might get a trailer sooner than we think.