How Star Trek: The Next Generation Alums Are Already Giving Fans Hope For Potential Spinoffs Ahead Of Picard Season 3

Star Trek: Picard is only months away from dropping its final season, and many have been under the impression that it'll be the official send-off for Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard and The Next Generation crew. As we get closer, however, some of the returning veteran stars of TNG are already dropping hints that this may not be the “final voyage” after all. Fans seem hopeful that a spinoff (or a few) could happen after Picard finishes its run and, after the recent comments by the cast, it's hard not to feel that way.

Jonathan Frakes works within the Star Trek franchise as an actor and director, and I’d also like to think he’s a professional instigator for the franchise as well. Frakes is always teasing fans with reveals about future projects or stirring the pot when the fandom discusses hypotheticals like a Picard spinoff. As such, it’s not too surprising that Frakes had fans talking when he shared the latest trailer for Season 3 and hinted that this may not be the end of the line for Picard and his cohorts after all:

Maybe not final....@StarTrekOnPPlus https://t.co/QxbEI0nd2iOctober 9, 2022 See more

It’s a really ominous tease though, because of who's saying it, it could mean something. Jonathan Frakes has already directed many episodes of the new Trek shows and even reprised his role as Riker for the animated series Lower Decks . So chances are he'd be in the know if something big was coming up. It seems like a safe bet that he’ll continue to work in Trek after Picard Season 3 airs regardless. Still, one can't help but wonder if he's hinting at something specific to his TNG co-stars.

When discussing the chances of an offshoot of sorts in a tweet, Marina Sirtis provided some diplomatic thoughts -- and that seems fitting given her role as Counselor Deanna Troi. Sirtis assured fans that they could see her and other The Next Generation stars in future productions, but it’s going to come down to a little bit of work on two fronts:

You, as the audience, have the power to make that happen. We #Legacy actors, as they now call us ( because old codgers is just rude) would love to continue but only your voices can make it happen. #Picard https://t.co/RaGdaYvVSnOctober 14, 2022 See more

If enough viewers make some noise about it, then sometime down the road, they may be able to use their Paramount+ subscriptions to watch a Geordi La Forge spinoff, or maybe even that Klingon show Michael Dorn has been campaigning to get made . If nothing else, it’s clear that there are several TNG stars who are interested in appearing in more Trek projects. Even Beverly Crusher actress Gates McFadden confirmed as much in her quote-tweet of Marina Sirtis’ remarks:

I’m in if the fans are in!

While there are no confirmed plans for a Star Trek: Picard spinoff, it wouldn’t be surprising if executives decide to put plans in motion should fans show interest. It’s often said that Strange New Worlds wouldn’t have happened had fans not pushed to see more of Anson Mount’s Captain Pike and others on a show, and that worked out pretty well if you look at the critical and fan response to that Trek spinoff .

The same could happen for a Picard spinoff but, with so many Trek shows already running and a couple still in development, there’s just so much to consider in regard to whether a Next Generation-connected spinoff could actually happen. We’ll just have to wait and see how Season 3 is received and whether fans are truly up for more adventures with the crew.