Justin Bieber Just Shared A Pic With His Kid, But Fans Can’t Stop Commenting About His Fly Being Open

There was reason to celebrate this weekend at the Bieber household, as baby Jack Blues Bieber turned one. But after proud dad Justin posted some new photos of his son, it wasn’t the milestone — or even anything having much to do with the little one — that fans wanted to talk about. Everyone hit the comments to complain about the “Yukon” singer’s fly being open. It is pretty noticeable...

Following in the footsteps of other celebrity couples including Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, Justin and Hailey Bieber have been keeping their child’s face hidden on social media, and he continued to do that in the Instagram post in question. That’s OK, though, because that’s not where people were focusing their attention anyway. See the image below:

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber) A photo posted by on

Adorned in matching pink outfits, Justin Bieber shared a picture of himself and his son lounging around. However, JB’s followers simply couldn’t get over what was happening with his jeans, and the comments flooded in:

Why his pants open? – stacyguy35

– stacyguy35 Why are his pants open? That’s just weird to do on purpose. – angie3200

– angie3200 Honestly button your pants and act and conduct yourself like a father. You are setting an example for him everyday. – jamascarlettlancaster

– jamascarlettlancaster Why are yall even looking down there..? 😭 – dept.ofasia._

– dept.ofasia._ Bieber you forgot to button your pants ❤️ – byropena

– byropena So the person who took this pic couldn’t zip his fly up ? 😭 – kitty_a1_

– kitty_a1_ What a disturbing photo due to the pants. – gold.tonic

A lot of fans responded to the above comments in Justin Beiber’s defense, saying the open fly was a fashion choice. They pointed out the jeans don’t actually have a zipper, and there’s only one button showing on the fly, so that might simply just be the design of the pants. (Related question: WHY are button fly jeans back in style?)

With everything going on with Justin Bieber lately, I’m sure the last thing on his mind is being the latest figure involved in a jeans controversy. In addition to celebrating the 1st birthday of his and Hailey Bieber’s son, he also recently released his first studio album in four years.

As for his marriage, after months of speculation that he and his wife were on the rocks, Justin Bieber has indicated lately that things are as good as ever. The couple was seen dancing to some live music, making out at a party and enjoying a date night where they were just “living life and eating pasta.” He’s even gotten to keep spending time with the boys, as proven by the shirtless pics he posted from a recent night out (that were Hailey-approved).

Hopefully all the good vibes continued as they marked Jack Blues’ birthday. We’ll have to see what photos come out of that celebration — and if Justin Bieber buttoned his fly for the occasion.