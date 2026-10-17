Jason Kelce Asked If Taylor Swift Has Halloween Songs, And 3 Tracks Came To My Mind
Let's talk about her songs that give spooky season.
Taylor Swift has made Christmas songs, and she’s created music for movies – she even had a song in Toy Story 5, which premiered on the 2026 movie schedule. Now, her brother-in-law, Jason Kelce, has asked Travis Kelce if she has a Halloween song. While the answer to his question is no, I immediately thought of three tracks that give off spooky season energy.
Jason Kelce Asked If Taylor Swift Has A Halloween Song
Now, you might be wondering how all this came up in the first place. Well, it happened on an episode of New Heights while the Kelce brothers were discussing the best Halloween songs. “Thriller” and “Monster Mash” were named, and after some talk about all that, Jason asked if his brother’s wife, Taylor Swift, had a song for the fall holiday:
Travis responded by saying, “I don’t believe so,” and he is correct. Swift has not released a song specifically for Halloween. However, Jason has thoughts about music by the pop star that is fall-coded, as he said:
Well, her album (and Eras Tour set for) Folklore wasn’t “kind of in the woods”; it literally was in the woods. And you can see that by looking at the album cover or watching the Eras Tour pro shot with a Disney+ subscription. So, I agree with the Kelce brother; Folklore does have fall vibes. However, when it comes to Halloween, three other tracks by the “Patient Zero” singer come to my mind.
Three Taylor Swift Songs Came To My Mind That’d Fit The Spooky Season
Again, while Taylor Swift does not have a song like “Thriller” or “Ghostbusters”, she does have songs that are on-brand for the season.
For example, on her album Speak Now, the track “Haunted” is an epic and, for lack of a better term, haunted song. It feels like it could be used in a horror movie. The track is about the end of a relationship and it feeling like a ghost is tormenting Swift in it. The epic production and dark landscape used in the lyric video certainly hammer that point home in a dramatic way, and it really feels like it’s meant for the Halloween season.
“No Body, No Crime” from Swift’s album Evermore also feels fitting for fall and October, specifically. Again, while not a Halloween song, it is a murder mystery that follows a few women after the death of one of their husbands. It features a folky tone, and the story certainly has twists and turns. Plus the autumnal energy of Evermore as a whole makes this track perfect for Halloween, in my humble opinion.
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Finally, I’d like to submit one of Swift’s newest songs, “Patient Zero,” to this Halloween-adjacent list. Now, the tune itself isn’t spooky like “Haunted” or mysterious and autumnal like “No Body, No Crime.” However, the music video is a romantic thriller that was born to be released in October (and it fittingly was). It truly is chilling watching Dakota Johnson, Colin Farrell and Swift play out this twisty and thrilling story that involves a suspicious death. So yeah, it fits here.
With all that said, I hope I kind of answered Jason Kelce’s question. While Swift doesn’t have a Halloween song, she certainly has music that fits this season.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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