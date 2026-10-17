Jason Kelce Asked If Taylor Swift Has Halloween Songs, And 3 Tracks Came To My Mind

Taylor Swift has made Christmas songs, and she’s created music for movies – she even had a song in Toy Story 5 , which premiered on the 2026 movie schedule . Now, her brother-in-law, Jason Kelce, has asked Travis Kelce if she has a Halloween song. While the answer to his question is no, I immediately thought of three tracks that give off spooky season energy.

Jason Kelce Asked If Taylor Swift Has A Halloween Song

Now, you might be wondering how all this came up in the first place. Well, it happened on an episode of New Heights while the Kelce brothers were discussing the best Halloween songs. “Thriller” and “Monster Mash” were named, and after some talk about all that, Jason asked if his brother’s wife, Taylor Swift , had a song for the fall holiday:

Has Taylor ever made a Halloween song? Has she ever ventured into the scary territory?

Travis responded by saying, “I don’t believe so,” and he is correct. Swift has not released a song specifically for Halloween. However, Jason has thoughts about music by the pop star that is fall-coded, as he said:

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Folklore was kind of in the woods.

Well, her album (and Eras Tour set for) Folklore wasn’t “kind of in the woods”; it literally was in the woods. And you can see that by looking at the album cover or watching the Eras Tour pro shot with a Disney+ subscription . So, I agree with the Kelce brother; Folklore does have fall vibes. However, when it comes to Halloween, three other tracks by the “Patient Zero” singer come to my mind.

Three Taylor Swift Songs Came To My Mind That’d Fit The Spooky Season

Again, while Taylor Swift does not have a song like “Thriller” or “Ghostbusters”, she does have songs that are on-brand for the season.

For example, on her album Speak Now, the track “Haunted” is an epic and, for lack of a better term, haunted song. It feels like it could be used in a horror movie. The track is about the end of a relationship and it feeling like a ghost is tormenting Swift in it. The epic production and dark landscape used in the lyric video certainly hammer that point home in a dramatic way, and it really feels like it’s meant for the Halloween season.

“No Body, No Crime” from Swift’s album Evermore also feels fitting for fall and October, specifically. Again, while not a Halloween song, it is a murder mystery that follows a few women after the death of one of their husbands. It features a folky tone, and the story certainly has twists and turns. Plus the autumnal energy of Evermore as a whole makes this track perfect for Halloween, in my humble opinion.

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Taylor Swift - Patient Zero (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Finally, I’d like to submit one of Swift’s newest songs, “Patient Zero,” to this Halloween-adjacent list. Now, the tune itself isn’t spooky like “Haunted” or mysterious and autumnal like “No Body, No Crime.” However, the music video is a romantic thriller that was born to be released in October (and it fittingly was). It truly is chilling watching Dakota Johnson, Colin Farrell and Swift play out this twisty and thrilling story that involves a suspicious death. So yeah, it fits here.

With all that said, I hope I kind of answered Jason Kelce’s question. While Swift doesn’t have a Halloween song, she certainly has music that fits this season.