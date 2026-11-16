Figuring Out Holidays Is Hard. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Allegedly Working On It
A couple's first Christmas after a wedding can come with a few scheduling headaches.
With the 2026 TV schedule heading into the holiday season, many are likely preparing for their favorite yuletide programming and getting ready for other festivities. We can reportedly count Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce amongst such people, as they are reportedly figuring out their first Christmas as a married couple. And apparently, deciding where to spend the holiday has become a little complicated. Per a new report, the newlyweds want to celebrate with both families without making either set of parents feel left out.
The Grammy winner and her Kansas City Chiefs tight end husband on married July 3 at Madison Square Garden, an event Kelce later described as one of the best nights of his life. Now, Rob Shuter alleges in his Naughty But Nice substack that the newlyweds have been discussing their first Christmas together. Per Shuter, an insider claims:
It's a familiar holiday scheduling problem, although the families involved are rather more recognizable than most. Swift's parents, Andrea and Scott, have long been central to her Christmas celebrations, while Kelce remains close to his mother, Donna, and father, Ed. Swift even grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, an experience she later turned into a holiday song. With both sets of traditions to consider, choosing where to spend the holiday allegedly hasn't been straightforward.
The Kelces already have some well-established food traditions. Kylie Kelce has praised Swift's baking alongside Donna Kelce's famous dinner rolls, so there would apparently be no shortage of people willing to contribute to Christmas dinner.
Also, the couple may already have a solution in mind. Instead of traveling between family gatherings or deciding which parents to visit, Shuter's sources says Swift and Kelce are considering hosting Christmas themselves. The idea would bring their relatives to one celebration, although no final plans have been publicly announced. A second source told Shuter:
There's at least one reason a gathering away from a football stadium might be easier this year. As it so happens, the Chiefs don't have a game scheduled on Christmas Day in 2026, according to the team's published schedule. Kansas City is set to host the New England Patriots on Dec. 21 and the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 27, leaving Christmas Day free of a game-day obligation.
Last Christmas looked a little different for the couple. The Chiefs played the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 25, with Swift and her parents in attendance. She and Kelce also surprised several stadium employees with Christmas gifts.
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Kelce has already talked about looking forward to his first Christmas as a married man. Earlier this month, while promoting Tommy Hilfiger's winter collection, he told Women's Wear Daily he was excited to start new traditions with Swift. Although there's at least one he's apparently keeping: his mom Donna's homemade blueberry muffins.
The families have spent Christmas together before. Back in 2023, the “Shake it Off” performer's brother Austin showed up at a Chiefs game dressed as Santa Claus and surprised Kelce with a Christmas present. Both families also played a part in the couple's July wedding, with Austin serving as Swift's man of honor and Jason Kelce standing beside his brother as best man. The newlyweds even asked guests to make charitable donations instead of bringing wedding gifts. So, getting everyone together for Christmas wouldn't exactly be a first for the newlyweds.
Neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed Shuter's report, so where they'll spend Christmas and whether both families will be there remains to be seen. But with the holiday just a few weeks away, they still have time to figure things out. However they end up celebrating, might I suggest checking out our list of the best Christmas movies? At least that'll give everyone something to watch once the presents are opened.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
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