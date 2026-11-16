Figuring Out Holidays Is Hard. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Allegedly Working On It

With the 2026 TV schedule heading into the holiday season, many are likely preparing for their favorite yuletide programming and getting ready for other festivities. We can reportedly count Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce amongst such people, as they are reportedly figuring out their first Christmas as a married couple. And apparently, deciding where to spend the holiday has become a little complicated. Per a new report, the newlyweds want to celebrate with both families without making either set of parents feel left out.

The Grammy winner and her Kansas City Chiefs tight end husband on married July 3 at Madison Square Garden, an event Kelce later described as one of the best nights of his life. Now, Rob Shuter alleges in his Naughty But Nice substack that the newlyweds have been discussing their first Christmas together. Per Shuter, an insider claims:

Neither wants to disappoint their parents, but they also don’t want their first Christmas as a married couple to become a tug-of-war. They want everyone to feel included.

It's a familiar holiday scheduling problem, although the families involved are rather more recognizable than most. Swift's parents, Andrea and Scott, have long been central to her Christmas celebrations, while Kelce remains close to his mother, Donna, and father, Ed. Swift even grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, an experience she later turned into a holiday song. With both sets of traditions to consider, choosing where to spend the holiday allegedly hasn't been straightforward.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

The Kelces already have some well-established food traditions. Kylie Kelce has praised Swift's baking alongside Donna Kelce's famous dinner rolls , so there would apparently be no shortage of people willing to contribute to Christmas dinner.

Also, the couple may already have a solution in mind. Instead of traveling between family gatherings or deciding which parents to visit, Shuter's sources says Swift and Kelce are considering hosting Christmas themselves. The idea would bring their relatives to one celebration, although no final plans have been publicly announced. A second source told Shuter:

They think bringing everyone together is the perfect answer. They get to start their own traditions without making either family feel they’ve lost out. It’s about creating one big family Christmas.

There's at least one reason a gathering away from a football stadium might be easier this year. As it so happens, the Chiefs don't have a game scheduled on Christmas Day in 2026, according to the team's published schedule . Kansas City is set to host the New England Patriots on Dec. 21 and the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 27, leaving Christmas Day free of a game-day obligation.

Last Christmas looked a little different for the couple. The Chiefs played the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 25, with Swift and her parents in attendance. She and Kelce also surprised several stadium employees with Christmas gifts .

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Disney+/Prime Video)

Kelce has already talked about looking forward to his first Christmas as a married man. Earlier this month, while promoting Tommy Hilfiger's winter collection, he told Women's Wear Daily he was excited to start new traditions with Swift. Although there's at least one he's apparently keeping: his mom Donna's homemade blueberry muffins.

The families have spent Christmas together before. Back in 2023, the “Shake it Off” performer's brother Austin showed up at a Chiefs game dressed as Santa Claus and surprised Kelce with a Christmas present . Both families also played a part in the couple's July wedding, with Austin serving as Swift's man of honor and Jason Kelce standing beside his brother as best man. The newlyweds even asked guests to make charitable donations instead of bringing wedding gifts. So, getting everyone together for Christmas wouldn't exactly be a first for the newlyweds.