I’m A Taylor Swift And Theme Park Fan, And Disney World Just Made My Dreams Come True

Taylor Swift is having quite the year. She got married to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden , released another four songs as an extension of her Life of a Showgirl album titled “Encore” and wrote a track for Toy Story 5. The tune, “I Knew It, I Knew You” is beloved by fans , and it became an immediate hit. It’s already getting Oscar buzz, and Disney has decided to completely embrace the fanfare. Walt Disney World even recently made a change in honor of the song, and as someone who loves both theme parks and Taylor Swift, I’m totally on board!

Disney fans have been posting all over Instagram that the Imagineers have updated the Alien Swirling Saucers Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to feature Swift's TS5 song. The ride has a similar concept to the famous Teacup ride in Magic Kingdom where the riders are responsible for spinning themselves while the ride moves in circles. The attraction opened in 2018 when TS Land was fully expanded in the park , and even though it’s a fairly new ride, park officials seemingly had no issue adding this musical update. You can see the song playing for riders below:

It is a small tweak to slightly modernize the ride to feel more current while also not truly changing it. And the change makes sense, as the song is a crowd pleaser, and the rendition of the tune that's used for the ride perfectly has the cheery feel fit for an offering at Disney World.

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Not only that, but this also gives Swifties a little something to be excited about if they decide to make a trip to Orlando, Florida. It seems like a lot of people are pumped about the ride, as the President of Walt Disney World Resort, Joe Schott, even posted about the change on Instagram to encourage park-goers to check it out:

Disney in general seems to be strengthening its relationship with Swift. Outside of Swift writing a song for Toy Story 5 , she also has been releasing exclusive content on Disney+. It started in 2020 with Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, a documentary about the recording of her folklore album, which was only released on the streaming service. The Grammy winner subsequently released her record-breaking Eras Tour concert film only on Disney+ as well as her tour documentary, End of an Era.

From the outside looking in, this seems like a mutually beneficial partnership, so including Swift as much as possible in the parks makes sense. From the moment I heard “I Knew It, I Knew You,” I had a feeling it would have staying power, and that's now further cemented as it adds to the bouncy energy of Alien Swirling Saucers. As a Swiftie, I’m loving this and am curious to see if Disney Parks will find other ways to include the pop icon in their theme parks as this collaboration continues.

Taylor Swift fans can see how her hit single plays into Jesse’s story in Toy Story 5 by streaming it with a Disney+ subscription . Swifties who subscribe to the streamer can also check out other Swift content, like the Eras Tour documentaries, which are also still streaming on the platform.