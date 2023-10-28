Why The Folklore Set In Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Works Better On The Big Screen Than Live In Concert

I’ll be the first to admit that going into the Eras Tour I had questions about how folklore would be presented on such a massive stage, and eventually screen. The album by Taylor Swift, which was surprise dropped in 2020, is an intimate folky project that’s more indie than pop, and it sounds like something that should be played in small venues for tiny audiences. However, during the pop star’s show, she performs the songs from her eighth album for 70,000 people. While the set works incredibly well live, it truly thrives on the big screen, and seeing the Eras Tour concert film highlighted just how magical this compilation of tracks is.

Folklore Is Story Driven And Detail Oriented

Between the high-energy Red and 1989 sets of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift brings it down for a bit to highlight her songs from folklore. She performs “The 1,” “Betty,” “The Last Great American Dynasty,” “August,” part of “Illicit Affairs” and “My Tears Ricochet” – “Cardigan” is played live, but was cut from the concert film (that is shorter than the live show) . All these tracks tell stories, and they truly highlight Swift’s superpower, which is songwriting. She tells tales about teenage love triangles and the history of her house from her folklore cabin with just a guitar and a few other instruments, and it's one of the smaller moments in the show, intentionally.

When I saw the Eras Tour in person , the details of these moments were hard to see because I was in the nosebleeds behind the stage. I enjoyed the songs, don’t get me wrong. However, because it was more stationary and stayed toward the back of the stage, I couldn’t really take it in. So, when I saw the concert in a movie theater, and I had a front-row ticket to Taylor Swift’s concert, the moment that hit differently (and better) was this set.

Take the track “The Last Great American Dynasty” for example. This is one of my favorite songs by Swift, but I couldn’t see the five-star film that was going on during the concert. During the movie, I was up close with all the dancers in their fine gowns as they told the story of Rebecca’s Holiday House that was eventually bought by Swift. Between the dancing and the visuals on the big screen, the ensemble told a beautiful story about a woman growing up and dealing with fame. I was able to fully appreciate all the fine details of the tale, from the train on the screen to the pop star and her dancer representing Rebecca switching places, and overall, it really brought the song to life.

Not only could I see the visuals on the big stage screen and the full cabin set, but I could also clearly see every dancer’s expression and movements along with Swift’s. It created a gorgeous story, showed what a talented storyteller Swift is, and emphasized how she and her team masterfully visualized her music for the stage.

The Folklore Set Is Taylor Swift’s Most Intimate

The double-edged sword of folklore is its intimacy. Each song is so emotional and almost delicate. From the airy effortlessness of “Betty” and “The 1” to the tender yet brutal nature of a song like “My Tears Ricochet,” the album feels like a small and contained project of songs that are meant to be sung around a fire.

With that said, the challenge of doing something like this is performing it live to 70,000 people and making it so every audience member can feel that intimacy. When I saw the Eras Tour this summer, I adored this set, however, I really wasn’t able to fully appreciate it.

I couldn’t properly see the wonderful cabin, that she also used during the Grammy’s performance in the video below. I couldn’t really feel the power of Swift and her dancers walking down the stage during “My Tears Ricochet.”

It sounded amazing, and the visuals were still phenomenal. However, I couldn't feel the closeness that this set was trying to convey.

However, when I saw this film in theaters, I could see every dancer’s dark expression as they walked down the stage in their sparkly long black jackets during “My Tears Ricochet.” And I could fully feel the infectious whistful energy of “The 1,” because I could clearly see Swift’s expressions during the number as she laid on the roof of her cabin singing.

Admittedly, before even seeing the Eras Tour live, I figured folklore would be the set I could sit through. I adore both albums, I sang along to every word in concert, and I fell head over heels in love with the orange and blue lights from the audiences’ bracelets during “August.” However, my investment in the set wasn’t as high as it was for super high-energy, made-for-stadium moments, like the Reputation set.

My tune completely changed though when I saw this movie in theaters. I was on the edge of my seat during the folklore set, and I was drinking in all the magical stories and Van Gogh-like visuals. Swift said at the concert I attended in Denver, Colorado that she imagined this album taking place in a forest in the mountains, and watching it in the movie theaters I could totally feel that energy.

Overall, the entire Eras Tour movie (which is still playing in theaters as part of the 2023 movie schedule ) exemplifies everything that’s magical about Taylor Swift’s concert. And in some ways, it illuminates glorious aspects of the show that might not have been noticeable live. I’m so grateful I found a new appreciation for folklore through the film, and was able to really take in and notice everything about the set that makes it so special.