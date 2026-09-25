After Viral Chiefs Moment, Someone Asked Tom Cruise About Working With Taylor Swift

Swifties and non-Swifties alike got a little distracted last week when Taylor Swift went viral with that bold wedding ring moment. But as we join Jason and Travis Kelce in laughing at the great memes that came from Swift shouting, “That’s my husband!” after the tight end’s touchdown last weekend, many are still fixated on seeing her and Tom Cruise deep in conversation a week earlier. The Mission: Impossible star himself still seems to be thinking about it, and he shared his thoughts on possibly working with Swift someday.

Tom Cruise was doing promotion for Digger, which is set to hit the 2026 movie calendar on Friday, October 2, when he was asked if he’d ever appear in one of Taylor Swift’s music videos. His response, per Buzzfeed:

First of all, I make movies. Let’s go make a movie!

OK, so that’s a “no” on Tom Cruise in a music video. It did seem like a bit of a stretch, but Taylor Swift proved with “Opalite” — in which she got everyone who appeared on The Graham Norton Show with her to star in the music video — that inspiration can hit anywhere, at any time.

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Tom Cruise may not have much interest in that form of media, but as he indicated above, that seems to at least partially be because he thinks Taylor Swift is capable of something even bigger. He continued:

I think she’s such a talent in anything she does. She’s absolutely brilliant. She’s a brilliant writer. Brilliant. And her ability, you know, we were talking about it. If she ever decided to direct, she could be a director of feature films. I know she does her videos, and she does a beautiful job. It would be amazing to work with her on anything. I respect her and her family and her husband, you know, they’re very magical.

That’s some pretty big praise from a guy who’s been making movies longer than Taylor Swift has been alive. It’s obvious from the divided first reactions to Digger that Tom Cruise isn’t afraid to take some big swings with the roles he accepts, but with the way he talks about Swift’s brilliance, I don’t even think he’d consider it that much of a risk to collaborate on a movie with her.

You have to wonder if the two broached that topic during their viral conversation at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game. Either way, Tom Cruise definitely seems to have formed a bond with the Kelce family, so I’d think it’s likely that we’ll see them doing something together in the future, whether that’s a movie or just taking in some football.

For now, though, everyone’s keeping busy with their individual projects. Tom Cruise has Digger coming out, Taylor Swift has a new quartet of songs for The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, and Travis Kelce is staying occupied with football season. But we’ll be keeping our eyes open for what’s to come.