Taylor Swift Is Getting Her 10’ Shrubs, But Only After A Brutal Travis Kelce Divorce Prediction

In the months following Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s “intimate” wedding at Madison Square Garden, they’ve been embroiled in drama regarding measures they want to take to make their new Ohio home more private . Specifically, they have neighbors who are not happy about their landscaping plans, which include 10-foot shrubs. So, while these plans ultimately got approved, they came with one brutal divorce prediction too.

After Swift and Kelce got married, it sounds like they had a dreamy summer , and this fall, we’ve seen the singer (and Karlie Kloss) supporting her husband in the stands as the football season continues on the 2026 TV schedule . However, now, the word “divorce” is being thrown around by one of their neighbors in Bratenahl, Ohio. He used it while explaining why he was upset about the plans the couple has for their home during an Architectural Review Board meeting (via Page Six ):

This effort that’s being put in for Taylor Swift, I think for a property that’s pretty much going to be a timeshare and sold in seven to 10 years when the divorce happens, I think it’s ridiculous.

The comment was met with boos, according to the report, and the man who said it replied by saying it was “fine,” and they just have a “different opinion.”

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However, he was not the only one with qualms about the landscaping. At the meeting, Chuck Bauernschmidt, who lives “two houses away” from Swift and Kelce, said:

This is not going to be open. This is a forest, and I’m not sure why the board is going in that direction. You’re going against ordinances? Am I mistaken? I don’t think I am. I feel bad for the village.

Another neighbor voiced concerns for the wildlife, while the neighbor who made the divorce comment also said:

To be perfectly honest, I think it’s all stupid. It’s all subjective.

In the end, the board approved Swift and Kelce’s plans unanimously. That means they can update their brickwork and put in shrubs that can reach up to 10 feet. This goes along with the approval of the six-foot black aluminum privacy fence that happened in September. And, according to a neighbor, the couple also has a security system that lets you know if you’re standing too close to their house. So, clearly, they’re taking their privacy and security seriously.

It’s worth noting that there were folks defending the couple’s choices and their move. Vasiliki Diamantis said that the community “should accept them regardless of how many days they live here.” They also stated that the community could “feel privileged” to have Swift and Kelce as residents, explaining:

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We should feel privileged that these people chose this location for their residence and instead we are arguing over landscape and privacy as opposed to coming together as a community and looking at it as, wow, they chose Bratenahl, because Bratenahl is a special place.

So, while there are critics of the landscaping and security choices the newlyweds are making, there are others who are fine with it.

In the end, it sounds like Swift and Kelce got what they wanted, and their neighbors will have to live with it. However, it didn’t come without an intense comment about divorce first.