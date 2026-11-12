Taylor Swift Is Getting Her 10’ Shrubs, But Only After A Brutal Travis Kelce Divorce Prediction
Talk about bad blood.
In the months following Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s “intimate” wedding at Madison Square Garden, they’ve been embroiled in drama regarding measures they want to take to make their new Ohio home more private. Specifically, they have neighbors who are not happy about their landscaping plans, which include 10-foot shrubs. So, while these plans ultimately got approved, they came with one brutal divorce prediction too.
After Swift and Kelce got married, it sounds like they had a dreamy summer, and this fall, we’ve seen the singer (and Karlie Kloss) supporting her husband in the stands as the football season continues on the 2026 TV schedule. However, now, the word “divorce” is being thrown around by one of their neighbors in Bratenahl, Ohio. He used it while explaining why he was upset about the plans the couple has for their home during an Architectural Review Board meeting (via Page Six):
The comment was met with boos, according to the report, and the man who said it replied by saying it was “fine,” and they just have a “different opinion.”
However, he was not the only one with qualms about the landscaping. At the meeting, Chuck Bauernschmidt, who lives “two houses away” from Swift and Kelce, said:
Another neighbor voiced concerns for the wildlife, while the neighbor who made the divorce comment also said:
In the end, the board approved Swift and Kelce’s plans unanimously. That means they can update their brickwork and put in shrubs that can reach up to 10 feet. This goes along with the approval of the six-foot black aluminum privacy fence that happened in September. And, according to a neighbor, the couple also has a security system that lets you know if you’re standing too close to their house. So, clearly, they’re taking their privacy and security seriously.
It’s worth noting that there were folks defending the couple’s choices and their move. Vasiliki Diamantis said that the community “should accept them regardless of how many days they live here.” They also stated that the community could “feel privileged” to have Swift and Kelce as residents, explaining:
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So, while there are critics of the landscaping and security choices the newlyweds are making, there are others who are fine with it.
In the end, it sounds like Swift and Kelce got what they wanted, and their neighbors will have to live with it. However, it didn’t come without an intense comment about divorce first.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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