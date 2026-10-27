Taylor Swift Showed, But I’m Knee Deep Into This Theory She Nearly Missed Chiefs Game Due To Oscars Hopes

The Oscars won't air until a few months into 2027, but awards season is off to a hot start as Academy Award-worthy films premiere on the 2026 movie schedule and campaigning begins. One massive name in the mix this year who already seems to be on a mission for a gold statue is Taylor Swift. In fact, there’s a theory floating around that she almost missed one of Travis Kelce’s football games because of her Oscars hopes.

With the Academy Museum Gala scheduled for October 17 and the Chiefs vs. Chargers game scheduled for October 18, it was alleged that Swift might miss Kelce's match because she was performing at the gala. According to a source who spoke to Naughty but Nice, it was going to happen because the singer is determined to take home the gold:

Taylor loves cheering for Travis, but this weekend is about Taylor. He has his career. She has hers. And right now, hers involves winning an Oscar.

Ultimately, she made it to both. However, if she had missed Kelce's event, it would have broken a 14-game streak she had going for home game attendance, per Heavy .

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I can’t say I’m surprised she was able to be in LA for this Oscars event and then in Kansas City for her husband’s game the day after. When Kelce played in the Super Bowl in 2024, Swift flew from Tokyo , where she had just performed an Eras Tour show, to LA to make sure she could cheer him on.

Anyway, this whole theory regarding the tight end’s game and the reason Swift could have missed it all plays into her Oscar chances.

Her song from Toy Story 5 , “I Knew It, I Knew You,” is eligible for Best Original Song. “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story, “When She Loved Me” from Toy Story 2, “We Belong Together” from Toy Story 3 and “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4, all of which are by Randy Newman, were nominated for this award. It only seems natural that Swift’s track would also get a nod…and maybe even the win.

According to an insider who spoke to Naughty But Nice , the win could be hers after the Academy Museum Gala. Apparently, she made a very positive impression on the guests at the event, as a source claimed:

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These people have Oscars, millions of dollars and enormous power. They’re impossible to impress. But Taylor walked into that room and suddenly everyone was desperate to meet her!

Apparently, she “worked that room like a master politician” and made “everyone feel special.” It was also alleged that Swift insisted she buy her own ticket to the event and perform at it without pay. The insider claimed that the singer “understood the value of being there,” and then explained:

Oscar campaigns are about goodwill. Taylor just charmed the very people who could help make her an Academy Award winner!

Along with apparently charming everyone in the room, Swift also performed a few songs (as you can see below), including her tune from Toy Story 5. It’s common for folks who are going for a nomination to appear at events like this to promote the project they want recognition for. And it seems that is very much what the singer was doing the day before her husband’s game.

Taylor Swift Performs At The 2026 Academy Museum Gala - YouTube Watch On

Along with this performance, Swift sang her song at Toy Story 5’s premiere (where she also showed Tom Hanks her VHS tape of the first film). So, it’s obvious she’s proud of her work here, and it seems highly likely she’s gunning to get her first Oscar nomination for it.

If Swift were to wind up with a nomination, it’d be the first of her career. So, this could be monumental for the pop sensation. However, while she’s working hard to seemingly achieve that goal, she’s also supporting her husband’s dreams by making it to his game one day after she performed at an event tied to the Oscars.