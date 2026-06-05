The Fan Reactions To Taylor Swift's Toy Story 5 Song Are Chef's Kiss, But It Wasn't What I Expected

When I heard Taylor Swift was releasing a song for Toy Story 5 , I assumed it would be tragic. Like, Sarah McLachlan’s song from Toy Story 2 levels of devastation. However, it’s not. It’s actually such a lovely, hopeful track, and the Swifties reactions to it are absolutely wonderful.

We knew before the song was released that it would likely be connected to Jessie’s story, considering she takes the lead in Toy Story 5 . Then, in Swift’s post about the song, she wrote that “creating something for Jessie was a new challenge” for her that also “felt like second nature.” Overall, this project harkens back to the singer’s country roots and fits into the Toy Story vibe perfectly. It’s also simply delightful, sweet and caring, just like our favorite cowgirl. Swifties are here for all this too, as they’ve been posting reactions like:

it’s country, it’s upbeat, it’s nostalgic, it’s so catchy, it’s hopeful and happy, it’s everything i wanted it to be pic.twitter.com/WgaOpcRBY2June 5, 2026

I couldn’t agree more with this take! I was thrilled when I listened to this song for the first time and was left smiling from ear to ear. Again, when rumors about Swift and Toy Story 5 started circulating, I figured that if she was writing a song, it’d be tragic. It’d give more “When She Loved Me” than “You’ve Got A Friend In Me.” Listen, Toy Story has ripped my heart out of my chest on more than one occasion. Between that and knowing this new tale will center around the toys trying to not be taken over by technology, I figured devastation and heartbreak were imminent.

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Obviously, I knew it’d be hopeful, as all Toy Story movies are. However, I figured Swift’s involvement in this project on the 2026 movie schedule would play into the sadder beats of the story. However, I don't think it does. It’s such a magical song that has people reacting like:

Of course, the happy tone of this song doesn’t mean it’s not emotional. It 100% is, and I’m sure tears will be shed over it. Some fans are already doing that, like this Swiftie, who posted:

ALL YOU SAID WAS HI AND I REMEMBERED I LOVED YOU pic.twitter.com/RnrdmzhmyeJune 5, 2026

As a Swiftie, this song has added emotion because it plays into the early days of Taylor Swift’s career. It makes me feel a level of nostalgia I haven’t felt in a long time, and it has me flashing back to the first time I heard “Our Song” and “Tim McGraw.” Clearly, other fans are feeling that way too, as this person illustrated with the perfect GIF from Ratatouille:

me as soon as i heard that harmonica pic.twitter.com/RUPRzL0OQbJune 5, 2026

Truly, the nostalgic feeling I get when listening to old-school Taylor Swift is the same way I feel when I stream the old Toy Story movies with a Disney+ subscription . Both experiences have me reminiscing about my childhood in the sweetest and most caring of ways, so the fact that the two elements are colliding for this new movie is making me want to give this song a standing ovation:

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i remembered i LOVED YOUcame back when it mattered I SAW YOUstanding there in the light of the windowwearing that same SMILEman it’s been a WHILE pic.twitter.com/Xoj0ckCfPZJune 5, 2026

Overall, this song feels like a return to form for Taylor Swift (seeing as plenty of Taylor Swift songs fit the Toy Story vibe in the first place). It also feels like such a fitting track for a Toy Story movie. All around, it’s a match made in heaven and worthy of five stars:

“i knew it, i knew you” by taylor swift #taystory pic.twitter.com/rR0R8TyOIHJune 5, 2026

Yeah, the happy tears are already flowing, and I'm so pleasantly surprised by this song.

Now, I cannot wait to see how the track is used in this upcoming movie. So, you best believe I’ll be sat in the theater on June 19 ready to watch Toy Story 5 and hear “I Knew It, I Knew You.”