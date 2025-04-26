Jenna Ortega Isn't In The Final Season Of You Because Of Wednesday, But The Creators Had Ideas For Her Character's Return

News
By published

If only Ellie Alves could get one more You appearance!

Jenna Ortega on the phone in a prison in Season 2 of You
(Image credit: Netflix)

SPOILERS are ahead for You Season 5, now streaming for Netflix subscribers.

You Season 5 has just dropped this week, which means one of the best shows to binge-watch on Netflix has finally ended after seven years. While the fifth season includes all sorts of cameos of actors from past seasons, prepare to be disappointed if you’re hoping for the return of Jenna Ortega’s Ellie Alves like we were. Ortega was busy filming Wednesday, but the creators did share they had a return originally in mind for her character.

When Jenna Ortega didn’t return for Season 4 of You, the actress shared she was both "devastated" and “bummed out” she couldn’t play Ellie again due to her Wednesday shooting schedule, and apparently that happened again for the last season. As You showrunner Michael Foley told Business Insider:

That was complicated by the fact that she's doing 'Wednesday' in Ireland and it just seemed like a non-starter... We just couldn't figure out a way to make it work.

Despite Jenna Ortega never making it on You following her Season 2 run, the showrunners did have an idea about how Ellie could return if it wasn’t for Wednesday getting in the way. They told the publication that Ellie would have probably come back on board to be a benefactor to Dominique and Phoenix, who work throughout Season 5 to get Penn Badgley’s Joe behind bars and are successful. Foley also said this:

That was a thought that I'm sure when we were putting things together, we felt like maybe we could make this work, and we just simply couldn't.

While it sounds like the showrunners were crafting up a way that would put Ellie in opposition with Joe by the end of the show, co-showrunner Justin W. Lo also had this thought during the interview regarding Ortega’s character:

You could make an argument for pro-Joe because he was there for her during a very difficult time in her life. But you could also say, I think Ellie's very smart and she probably knows that he had something to do with her sister's death, even though it was Love. So she could have turned against him as well.

When Jenna Ortega originally appeared on You for Season 2, the actress was 16 years old during filming and hadn’t yet broken out with her bigger roles in Scream or Wednesday, which both came out in 2022. In the role, she played Joe’s neighbor when he moved from New York to Los Angeles for a fresh start. They ended up becoming close acquaintances, and Joe developed a soft spot for her. However, Ellie’s older sister is in fact murdered by Joe’s love interest that season, Victoria Pedretti’s Love Quinn.

Ellie’s involvement with You ended on a positive note with Joe sending her money to move to Florida, but in the years since her last appearance, it’s possible she could have put together that Joe was somewhat involved and worked with Dominique and Phoenix to take him down. It definitely would have added layers to the final season, which gave us mixed feelings, but oh well! We can look forward to Jenna Ortega returning to Wednesday when the second season premieres on August 2, 2025.

Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Staff Writer

Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news

Charli XCX Is Not Going To Be In Greta Gerwig's Narnia Movie After All, But I'm Psyched That We're Still Getting A Barbie Reunion Thanks To New Casting

I Have Mixed Feelings About You's Final Season, But There's One Standout Thing I Really Loved

The Accountant 2 Is Blowing Ben Affleck's Original Movie Out Of The Water On Rotten Tomatoes
See more latest
Most Popular
Ben Affleck sitting with an expression of stoic concern in The Accountant 2.
The Accountant 2 Is Blowing Ben Affleck's Original Movie Out Of The Water On Rotten Tomatoes
Michael Emerson and Carrie Preston in Elsbeth Season 2x18
I Thought Elsbeth's Bloody Judge Crawford Twist Had To Be A Fake Out, But Now I Have Questions For The Season 2 Finale
Helena Zengel as Yuri with a baby Ochi in The Legend of Ochi
A24’s The Legend Of Ochi Hired A YouTuber Making Bird Sounds In His Basement To Work On The Movie, And I'm Wowed By The Whole Process
Charli XCX in Speed Drive music video in pink scarf standing next to pink convertible
Charli XCX Is Not Going To Be In Greta Gerwig's Narnia Movie After All, But I'm Psyched That We're Still Getting A Barbie Reunion Thanks To New Casting
Denise Gough&#039;s Dedra Meero in Andor Season 2
‘I'm A Little Bit Sensitive About It’: Tony Gilroy Explains Why There Aren’t More Alien Creatures In Andor
Katy Pery in a metallic dress on American idol stage.
That Time Katy Perry Seemingly Addressed Her Space Backlash In The Middle Of Her Show
Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
Jason Isaacs Is Sure People Will Forget He Played Lucius Malfoy After The Harry Potter Show Comes Out, And He Explained Why He's Perfectly Fine With That
Ebon Moss-Bachrach&#039;s Thing wearing civilian clothing, including blue ball cap and tie with gray jacket
The Fantastic Four Is Finally Debuting In The MCU, And I’m Especially Excited About How First Steps Is Delivering Another Big First For The Superhero Franchise
Wonderous Journeys
After Footage Of People Running In Epic Universe Went Viral, A Theme Parkgoer Got Real About What Being At Opening At Disneyland Is Like
Jonathan Frakes as Captain Riker in Picard
Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Hilariously Channeled Picard When Sharing His Thoughts On Potentially Being Digitally De-Aged If He Returns As Riker