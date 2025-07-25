Wednesday's Creator Got Real About Jenna Ortega's Comments Regarding Having To Put Her Foot Down During Season 1

Wednesday Season 2 will finally be premiering soon on the 2025 TV schedule, and the wait has been excruciating. It seems like forever since the series premiered on Netflix in 2022, but the second season will be here in a matter of days. Between seeing what Jenna Ortega’s titular Addams Family character will be getting up to and the insane guest stars, there will be a lot to look forward to. A lot has also changed, not only in the show but behind the scenes, and Wednesday’s creator is getting real about the star of the show putting her foot down in Season 1.

Ortega has been open about how hard filming Wednesday’s inaugural season was and revealed she had to put her foot down when it came to certain aspects. She worked long and hard hours on the show and even almost passed out while filming Season 1. While she received backlash after saying aspects of the show “made no sense” and she was changing lines on set, she didn’t let up. And it turned out to be a good thing, and creator Alfred Gough praised her for what she did and what it turned into while talking to The Hollywood Reporter:

Jenna gave notes on the scripts. She’s now a producer. She’s very involved, and she has a 360-degree view of things that, frankly, you don’t find with most actors. I think she’ll have a long career.

It likely wasn't easy for Ortega to really put her foot down about the environment on Wednesday and what she was experiencing. It also couldn’t have been easy for Gough to hear about what was going on, and what the Scream actress thought of the series. But he seems to be liking the charge that she took. Now, as a producer, Ortega has more of a say and can better control things for the acclaimed Netflix hit. And I hope that Gough is right about Ortega having a long career.

Jenna Ortega admitted to being an “unhappy person” during Season 1, but her mentality has since changed since she’s able to sit in on meetings, listen, and learn more. She also has a lot more say in what goes into the second season, like wanting to add more horror and gore to the show, which is what’s happening. It should be interesting to see how different Season 2 is compared to Season 1, especially since it already sounds like there were some big changes.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ahead of Wednesday Season 2, the show has already had a third season renewal and is seemingly getting closer to a potential spinoff. It’s not so surprising, considering the Addams Family has been a favorite for decades, and there are a lot of stories to tell. But a spinoff for Ortega's series has yet to be confirmed.

Fans will soon see what Wednesday Season 2 is all about when the first part drops on August 6, followed by part 2 on September 3, with a Netflix subscription. There are also many upcoming titles on Netflix’s schedule to look forward to.