Sounds Like Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Is Closer Than Ever To A Spinoff, And I Have A Hopeful Theory About A Netflix Exec's Teasy Take

Waiting too long for a new season of a beloved TV show can be torture, and nobody knows torture quite like Wednesday Addams and the rest of her darkly cloaked flock. Wednesday Season 2 is mere weeks away from making its lo-o-ong awaited premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, but Netflix didn’t even wait to get any viewership stats before quietly ordering up a third season of the horror comedy hit, and it sounds like spinoff talks are really heating up.

Wednesday director and vibe-master Tim Burton joined Jenna Ortega for an interview with THR to dig into some Season 2 details, with the actress also talking a lot about what her life has been like since the first season’s successes, backlashes and more. But they apparently weren’t the ones who offered up the unexpected Season 3 renewal update, and also weren’t the ones who addressed the topic of a new gothed-up series spinning out of Wednesday’s Nevermore journey.

Rather, co-creator Alfred Gough and Netflix’s chief content officer Bela Bajaria were the ones who directly addressed the notion that an offshoot project may or may not be in the works, with Bajaria seemingly wording her response to tip a hat to which character may get the spotlight.

" It’s something we’re definitely noodling; there are other characters we can look at. " - Alfred Gough

"There’s a lot to explore in the Addams Family.” - Sara Bajaria

Well, well, well. I don’t believe either of them would have been referring to Lady Gaga’s new addition or the new character Steve Buscemi is playing, although I suppose both are still technically in the running, since we don’t know everything about them just yet. But here’s my biggest hope for the spinoff.

I Hope Wednesday's Spinoff Involves Uncle Fester On A Quest That Showcases The Addams Family's History

(Image credit: Netflix)

To clarify, this theory is indeed based on the prior reveal back in December 2023 that the Wednesday creative team had Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester in mind for a follow-up series. Though not much news has surfaced about the project in the meantime, there haven't been any reports refuting that claim, either.

So I think it would be awesome to see Fester branching out (pun intended) to solve a mystery, unearth a treasure, discovery a long-lost artifiact or something adventurous that involves an exploration of the Addams' family tree allowing a smorgasbord of relatives to make appearances in one way or another. In that way,

it would be like the big lavish party that takes place in 1991's live-action film The Addams Family, only with more of the ancestors being made central to the plot. I love thinking about how many different weirdos and outcasts could be introduced, with a slew of A+ actors who could play them. It'd also be cool to see this live-action universe travel back to different historical timelines to show off how various Addams generations coped with the general public at the time.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Obviously, I have no idea if that's what Netflix's CCO was talking about when she used the word "explore." By all means, Maybe the "real" clue here is in Alfred Gough's statement about it, and the spinoff is really about "noodling," the act of catching catfish with one's bare hands. Not very Addams-y, but I bet Thing would be amazing at it.

Wednesday Season 2’s first batch of episodes will be available to stream on August 6 with a Netflix subscription, so don’t let yours get covered in cobwebs. Unless it’s for decoration, that is.