You Season 5: What We Know About The Final Season Of The Netflix Series

Hello, you – for the final time.

Can you believe it? After four seasons of insane moments that made us stare at the screen in shock, questions we need answered , and so much more, You is coming to an end with Season 5. It’s been a long time coming, and honestly, I’m completely alright with the show ending at this point, but for those who happen to love the tale of Joe, the fifth season will wrap things up.

But, what exactly is the deal with You Season 5? When is it going to come out? Who is going to come back? For many your questions about the upcoming show, here is what we know so far.

So far, a premiere date hasn’t been announced, but we do know that the intention is for the show to release in 2024, according to Tudum (opens in new tab).

This isn’t that surprising, as there have been moments in the series where we’ve gotten seasons right after the other, such as the first and the second. The third came at the end of 2021, two years after Season 2 came out, and the fourth season, which was split up into two parts, released in 2023. This would be the shortest waiting period so far for the show since it first came out.

Without seeing the show on any 2023 TV premiere schedule , we'll need to try to be patient and wait for 2024 to come.

Penn Badgley Is Expected To Return, But No Cast Has Been Announced Yet

Obviously, it wouldn’t be You without the main man himself, Joe, coming back – or whatever new name he decides to take on. Joe has been played by Penn Badgley since the first season, so it would be quite surprising if Season 5 didn’t have him. I’d say fans should expect him to come back.

Badgley even spoke about how he was ready for the show to end in an interview with IndieWire :

It feels to me like we need to do another season. It feels to me like Joe needs to get what’s coming to him, and now he has further to fall because he has all this power and wealth. But of course, that’s not up to me. I don’t know where it’s going. But to me, with this concept and with this character, we always wanted to be responsible and it’s not just the kind of thing we can let keep going because it’s doing well.

This was right before it was announced the fifth season would be the last, so it looks like Badgley is getting his wish.

However, no cast announcements have been made for the last season, which isn’t that much of a surprise. You Season 5 was only just announced, and because of that, I’m sure it’ll be some time before we get an official cast list for the show. But we could theorize on who might show up. Based on the You Season 4 ending , I wouldn’t be surprised if Kate became a main character in the final season, as she and Joe went away to New York together at the very end.

There are possibilities of other characters from before showing up. As we saw in the last few episodes , Victoria Pedretti had a guest appearance as Love in a vision, so she could come back in some form for Joe. There was also talk of having characters such as Jenna Ortega’s Ellie come back , but she couldn’t return at the time due to her filming schedule with Wednesday. She might be able to come back this time.

With Joe back in New York, who knows who’s going to show up. Hopefully, we’ll get some more answers soon.

Season 5 Is Most Likely Going To Explore Joe Accepting His Dark Side

The whole entire second-half of You Season 4 had me on the edge of my seat, because we finally saw Joe start to really embrace his dark side, as played by another of the You Season 4 cast members . In the final minutes, we see that person appear again, signaling that it might be the start of Joe beginning to not try and make excuses for who he is anymore – or even attempting to change.

In an interview from the Tudum article on the renewal, Badgley talked about the end of the season, and how he feels that it sets up an epic finale for Joe:

I think it sets us up to actually have a really great finale season. Can his inner monologue evolve some now? What does it mean for him to accept himself?

While we’re not entirely sure what Season 5 is going to be about, whether it’s all about Joe getting his just desserts or something else, that dark side is most likely going to play a bigger role. I hope you’re ready.

You Season 5 Will Likely Be Back In New York

Even if we don’t have full confirmation of this happening, we can almost assure that from the final season will most likely be taking place in New York City, considering both Kate and Joe moved there together to start a new life, and Joe bought a bookstore – what bookstore that is, we don’t know yet, but hopefully that’ll be talked about in the next season.

Former showrunner for the show, Sera Gamble, talked about how they were excited to bring Joe back to NYC in the finale with New York Post , saying it was “full-circle” and could be explored in many new ways:

We really like the idea of Joe coming full circle to New York, but being in such a different position – being among the people he was judging as a Brooklyn boy in Season 1, and having unlimited resources, but also having lost the anonymity that helped him get away with everything he got away with the last time that he was in New York.

To be honest, at this point, You has been all over the world, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see the full final season back in the place where it all started. Can’t wait to add this series to our favorite shows set in New York City.

Michael Foley And Justin W. Lo Are The New Showrunners For You Season 5

Another big piece of news that came with the renewal of the show is that the showrunner for the first four seasons, Sera Gamble, is stepping down to work on other projects. In a statement she released, she said that making the show was “ridiculously fun” but it was time for her to focus on new opportunities:

As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix. Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgley. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch.

Michael Foley and Justin. W. Lo, who have both written for the drama, are going to be acting as co-showrunners for the final season, so it’ll be in good hands.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to You Season 5? I know 2024 is a while away but we must be patient. I promise, the time will go quicker – now I just need to re-watch the first few seasons again and again.