There's A John Wick TV About The High Table in The Works, And I'm Hoping A New Streaming Deal Will Finally Get It Moving Forward

We’re in a weird limbo regarding whether or not John Wick: Chapter 5 will actually happen, but the world that spawned out of the exploits of Keanu Reeves’ assassin character won’t disappear anytime soon. In addition to the first theatrical spinoff, Ballerina, opening this summer on the 2025 release schedule, there’s also the Caine spinoff movie and the anime-style flick about John’s “impossible task” that are in development, as well as a TV series focused on the High Table. That latter project is something I want to discuss right now, as I’m hoping a new streaming deal between Lionsgate, the studio that owns John Wick, and Prime Video will finally be the kick needed to move this series forward.

It was announced today that Prime Video has snagged an exclusive window to provide Lionsgate-produced movies and TV shows after the first-run window on premium cable network Starz, which is also managed by the studio, is over. This agreement will be initially comprised of Lionsgate’s 2026 movies, a “package” of movies from its 2025 lineup, and, as described by THR, “a commitment to Prime Video for licensing library movies and TV.”

Now You See Me 3 and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping are already confirmed as future movies that those with a Prime Video subscription will be able to stream, and starting in 2026, the platform will be able to pick older Lionsgate titles to add to its catalog of content, including the John Wick, Divergent and Saw franchises, as well as TV shows like Nurse Jackie and Weeds. So as you can see, so far we’re just talking about existing Lionsgate movies and TV shows, and a few officially-slated theatrical movies, but I’d like to think this arrangement could turn into something more.

It’s the “licensing library movies and TV” that specifically caught my eye. What if Lionsgate and Prime Video could start co-producing TV shows together? This could be just the thing that could get John Wick: Under the High Table past the development stage. After all, the show was officially greenlit last August and was going to be shopped around to the best streaming services. And frankly, I don’t think this will end up on Peacock considering how The Continental failed gain much traction when it was released in 2023 on that platform.

Prime Video, on the other hand, has a much larger subscriber base, so if the John Wick movies are made available on there, the amount of people streaming them can be used a gauge to determine if investing in that High Table TV show is worth it. Considering how critically and commercially well the John Wick movies have performed, I’d be willing to bet plenty of Prime Video subscribers would stream at least one, if not all of them. If I’m right, then it also stands to reason they’d turn out in droves to see episodes exploring the inner workings of this criminal organization in a post-John Wick: Chapter environment.

John Wick: Under the High Table is the project in the franchise I’m most looking forward to seeing, so I’ll be happy to watch it wherever it ends up. But considering that Lionsgate and Prime Video will be cozy with each other for the foreseeable future, it’d be a missed opportunity for them not to collaborate on this series.