Donnie Yen Shares Update On What’s Happening With His John Wick Spinoff, And I Really Hope This Happens Instead Of Chapter 5

The main John Wick film series is in limbo at the moment, because while Chapter 4’s ending seemingly concluded the story of Keanu Reeves’ character, there’s still been talk about the potential of Chapter 5 being made, though the actor has admitted that his knees may not be able to handle that. The John Wick franchise as a whole, on the other hand, is far from over, as the Ana de Armas-led Ballerina opens on the 2025 movies schedule this summer. There are also various spinoffs in development, including one focussed on Donnie Yen’s Caine, and now I’m hoping that this moves forward rather than John Wick: Chapter 5 after hearing the actor’s update on the project.

While discussing his new movie The Prosecutor with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Yen not only confirmed that this Caine spinoff is in development, he also addressed the possibility that he could work behind the camera too. Not only did he direct The Prosecutor, but Weintraub mentioned that Chad Stahelski, director of the John Wick movies, previously mentioned that this could happen. Here’s what Yen has to say:

I think both the fans, as well as the studio, want this to happen, and we'll see. I don't know, Steve. I can only tell you that much. But yes, we are talking, and we are talking intimately. We'll see what happens. But at the same time, I hold responsibility as well as a pressure that I don't want to ruin the franchise. I try to do my best to bring something fresh to the franchise itself. I don't want to bring down the expectations for the fans. I try to do my best, like always.

While major Hollywood trades like Variety, which reported about the Caine spinoff last May, can more often than not be trusted when it comes to news about movies and TV shows in development, it’s nonetheless good to hear from Donnie Yen himself that it is indeed in the works. In case it wasn’t clear though, the spinoff hasn’t been officially greenlit by Lionsgate, though if the conversations can be described as intimate, then hopefully that indicates its chances of it going forward are strong. And while Yen remained humble about the prospect of him directing the Caine spinoff, considering that he’s been helming movies for decades now, I’d like to see how he would do with a Hollywood production.

Look, let’s not beat around the bush: as things currently stand, John Wick is presumed dead, and I know I’m not alone in thinking it’d be a major reach bringing him back for Chapter 5. We’re already going to see Keanu Reeves reprise the role in Ballerina since it’s set between Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, so why not instead dedicate a movie to a character who deserved more time to shine in his first appearance? When we left off with Caine in the John Wick: Chapter 4 post-credits scene, he’d returned to Paris to reunite with his daughter, but he was being followed by Rina Sawayama’s Shimazu Akira, who was looking to exact revenge for the death of her father.

Unless this Caine spinoff takes place before John Wick: Chapter 4, then obviously he would make it out of this ambush alive. Beyond that, it’s hard to say what would await the blind High Table assassin. All I know is I want to see more from Caine, and I’m hoping a movie focused on him is prioritized over Chapter 5. Meanwhile, I’ll be looking forward to Ballerina’s release on June 6.