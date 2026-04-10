The Pitt Season 2, Episode 14 Live Blog: Al-Hashimi’s Big Secret, An Intervention Attempt, And Langdon Vs. Robby Part 2

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(Image credit: HBO Max) Langdon Vs. Robby, Round 2 Was NOT a disaster! Robby yelling at Langdon to "doctor the fuck up" in the promo didn't seem to bode well for their next interaction, especially since Langdon seemed to be doctoring just fine this season before Robby started poking holes in his confidence. But instead, the procedure usually done by neurosurgery was pulled off by Langdon, and Robby almost smiled for the first time in quite a while in Langdon's presence. Could Robby coming to terms with Langdon's return stop him from going on his possibly suicidal sabbatical? Also, VERY cool procedure from Dr. Langdon. Sign me up for never having that happen to me, though!

(Image credit: Warrick Page/HBO Max) Can We Keep Dr. Crus? I hate to get greedy since I'm already hyped about getting more of Dr. Ellis next season, but I'm also ready for more of Luke Tennie as Dr. Crus. He's a great addition so far.

(Image credit: Warrick Page/HBO Max) Mel's A Nerd Too! I got two weeks of enjoying Langdon revealing his inner nerdy side, first with the Fort Pitt reenactors and then hearing Mel quote Kelly Clarkson and assuming she got it from Friedrich Nietzsche. Even in this episode, he recognized Ellis quoting Rumble Fish and talking about Styx, which – while not quite as lovably dorky – are still kind of obscure for a doctor of his age. Now, Mel is apparently also a history nerd with an interest in historical reenactors beyond just the ren faire! Embrace your very specific interests, Mel. Let's have them being nerds together in Season 3, whether it's set in the winter or not.

Dr. Frank Langdon, Not St. Langdon As much as I avoid using Langdon's ill-fitting first name at all cost, I'll use it in this context to say how much I love when he gets cranky in Season 2. He's spent so much time making amends and being as amenable as possible that we don't really get to see him being snarky with his coworkers anymore. Seeing him clean and functional has been great; clean, functional, and cranky enough to actually snark instead of pushing everything down is even better. Let him have a personality beyond making amends, even if that means getting sarcastic about Gilligan's Island and getting irritated at Whitaker for side-eyeing him while taking Advil. Langdon wouldn't be as entertaining of a character if he's just... nice.

I watch a lot of network TV medical dramas, and I've always wondered if the reason why men rather than women tend to come in with heart attacks and chest traumas is that NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox can't show a woman without a shirt on. That doesn't apply on HBO Max with The Pitt, and the show used the freedom for nudity (and F-bombs) to make the point that EMTs can make mistakes with women compared to men. We can add this to the list of storylines that couldn't happen on Chicago Med or Grey's Anatomy, and I appreciate when The Pitt makes the most of having fewer limits than network TV.

(Image credit: Warrick Page/HBO Max) I Can't Trust Jeff Kober's Character Jeff Kober was all over the small screen well before coming on board The Pitt as Robby's friend Duke, but his most memorable role for me was as Joe in The Walking Dead. And Joe was... a really, really bad guy, with threats to beat a main character to death before and assault two others, including a child. Duke may be Robby's new BFF, but looking like Joe isn't doing him any favors in my book.

(Image credit: Warrick Page/HBO Max) What's Better: A Flag Stabbing Or Robby's Bike Getting Smashed? If human-to-human interventions aren't working, maybe Robby really needed a divine intervention to smash his bike and stop him from going on his vision question. That was great. But definitely not as funny as a guy coming into the ED on the 4th of July with a mini American flag sticking out of his chest. I'll take a reason to laugh on The Pitt when I can get it.

They Had Cell Phones On ER! I try to avoid making too many comparisons to ER when writing about The Pitt (other than wanting The Pitt to handle Langdon like John Carter) but there's no avoiding it after Robby's exchange with Javadi about not filming her TikToks. After he mentioned medical school, she started listing all the things he didn't have back then: cell phones, TikTok, internet, or ICE agents. It was a good point, but it felt like a loving callback to ER when Robby responded with "We did have cell phones. Maybe not in the beginning." Given that ER started in 1994, the Noah Wyle definitely wasn't walking around with a smart phone as Carter back in his earliest days in a fictional emergency room.

(Image credit: Warrick Page/HBO Max) Dr. Ellis Is Dropping Truth Bombs On Langdon Dr. Ellis coming on board as a series regular is really the only factor that soothes the sing of Supriya Ganesh's exit as Mohan, and The Pitt wasted no time in delivering an excellent scene between her and Langdon. According to Ellis, Robby isn't really mad at Langdon, but mad at himself for not seeing what was happening and failing his former favorite. Personally, I think Robby is perfectly capable of being mad at more than one person at a time, but I'm curious to see what Langdon does with this info.

(Image credit: Warrick Page/HBO Max) I'll Finally Say It: What Is Up With Dr. McKay... ...and wearing a sweatshirt all day on the 4th of July?! I've been to Pittsburgh in the summer and I own that brand of sweatshirt, and I'll tell you – she would be way overheated by this point.

(Image credit: Warrick Page/HBO Max) What To Expect From Episode 14 8 p.m. has come around for the doctors and nurses of PTMC's ED, and the night shift doctors are going to be a lot fresher than the exhausted day shifters. And not just because Dr. Shen has about a gallon of iced coffee in hand! Take a look at what's coming: The Pitt 2x14 Promo "8:00 P.M." (HD) Noah Wyle medical drama - YouTube Watch On Another confrontation between Langdon and Robby has seemed inevitable ever since Robby dropped the bombshell on his resident that he doesn't want him in the ED... and then followed it up with some serious unprofessionalism. The promo also indicates that Dr. Al-Hashimi is finally going to open up about the secret she's been dropping clues about all season, and it looks like we're in for a doozy of a performance from Sepideh Moafi as part of it. And hey, even if Dana's intervention on Robby didn't work, maybe Abbot's will? Find out at 9 p.m. ET on April 9 with the second-to-last episode!