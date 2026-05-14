Florence Pugh Gets Real About Releasing Avengers: Doomsday And Dune: Part Three On The Same Day After Taking A Lot Of Time Off

Florence Pugh is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood now, and she has starred in a number of beloved projects across multiple genres. Folks who like to watch Pugh's movies are in for a treat this holiday season, as she's starring in Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, both of which hit theaters on December 18th. And the actress responded to this event (lovingly titled Dunesday by the fans) after having a little time away from the spotlight.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but fans can't wait to see entire teams of heroes on the big screen. While Pugh is reprising her role as Yelena in the MCU (her other appearances are streaming with a Disney+ subscription), she'll also return as Princess Irulan in the third Dune film. In a clip from ET's TikTok, the Oscar-nominated actress addressed her two big releases hitting theaters at the same time, offering:

Well, actually, in a wonderful way, I haven’t been busy for a bit. I’ve had some time off, and this is going to be my first press tour that I’ve done in a year. So, I’ve had some time to sleep, I’ve had some time to go on walks, and at the end of the year, my life will change completely. But yeah, I’m in great hands with both those franchises.

Talk about a great perspective. While promoting these two movies at the same time might be a crazy schedule, at least Pugh was able to rest a bit before jumping into the chaos of Dunesday. And no matter what happens with the box office battle between Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, Ms. Flo is coming out on top.

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While most of us thing of actors doing their job primarily on set, promoting movies is a big part of the gig. Given the global appeal of both Dune and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Florence Pugh is likely going to be doing a ton of traveling and countless interviews for her pair of blockbuster sequels.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Big things will seemingly happen for Pugh's characters in both Dune 3 and Avengers: Doomsday. The latter will see Yelena, who is leading the New Avengers, crossover with entire teams of heroes while fighting Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Then there's the third Dune movie, which will see Princess Irulan married to Paul Atreides in the midst of his Holy War. The stakes are high, and I have to assume moviegoers will be doing plenty of double features.

Both Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Dunesday will be here before we know it, and I can't wait to see what happens both narratively and financially with the pair of movies.