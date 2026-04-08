High Potential's Final Moments For Karadec And Lucia Killed Me, But The Showrunner Told Me Why It Was Inevitable
Say it ain't so!
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Major spoilers below for High Potential fans who haven’t watched Season 2’s finale airing on ABC or streaming via Hulu subscription or Disney+ subscription, so be warned!
Welp, High Potential went and ended another season with Morgan on a narrative roller coaster, only this time holding a bleeding body in her arms as the credits started to roll. Learning about Roman’s long-hidden secret, combined with Wagner getting shot, made for quite a hectic and surprising finale, especialy after that big kiss. But the episode’s biggest emotional gamble didn’t really involve Kaitlin Olson’s character at all, and was rather centered on Daniel Sanjuta’s Karadec and Susan Kelechi Watson’s Lucia.
As it turns out, though the characters' rekindling may have looked like a match made in heaven, it was doomed before it even started, as Lucia got in over her head tipping off criminals about VIP hotel guests to steal from. Karadec tried his d--nedest to ignore the truth looking him in the face, even as Morgan made it very clear what the deal was, and it was that strong wall of disbelief that got in the way.
Ahead of the finale, I asked Season 2 showrunner Todd Harthan about ending what seemed like a perfect relationship. Specifically, I asked if there was a world where Karadec could have convinced himself not to turn Lucia in, in order to keep their relationship going. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he quickly ruled out that hypothetical outcome, saying:
Yep, that checks out completely. It's difficult for couples to remain together when one or both of their jobs requires as much attention and time as being a detective does. And though Karadec likely has felt guilty feelings about it before, this instance did at least justify his inability to turn his cop instincts off.
But even if he kept his moral compass as wavering as Morgan's is, that doesn't mean Karadec would be so welcoming of everything Lucia has done. Because it's not just about the acts she committed, but that she kept all that from him. As Harthan put it:
Karadec is the kind of guy who always plays himself up as the smartest and most collected person in the room, save for any where Morgan is also around. So Lucia may have unwittingly caused unhealable wounds for Karadec's ego and confience going forward, though I'm sure he'll be back to basics and stealing flirty glances with Morgan before long.
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At least, assuming Lucia is actually out of his life for the long haul now. I'm not so sure that'll be the case, though, as Harthan pointed out how core she is to Karadec's heart, and teased a possible return in the future.
By all means, Susan Kelechi Watson stole my own danged heart during her relatively light stint as Lucia, and I'd like to believe that her unlawful actions were done out of necessity and not out of pure malice. So I don't expect her to get out of jail soon or anything, but I'd be quite enthused about seeing her again in the future, even if it means more emotional trauma for Karadec. (Sorry, Adam!)
I found the final minutes of the episode to be quite emotionally poignant, especially in the way that Morgan and Karadec's experiences somewhat mirrored each other in debilitating ways. In the jail, Lucia closes in for a final embrace as Karadece can't even bring his arms up from his sides, while in the park, Morgan is desperately clutching onto Wagner, who can't raise his own arms up (though for a completely different reason).
I expressed my admiration for the sequence, which the outgoing showrunner attributed to a variety of different creative minds behind the scenes, saying:
Harthan also addressed a key detail that I hadn't realized: that the finale's director Althea Jones was also behind the camera on High Potential's pilot episode that first got fans hooked.
And of course, having Alethea who did such a brilliant job on the pilot, back to direct for us — once we landed on how we would end the season, we couldn’t wait to see what it looked like in her hands. It's the kind of emotionally complex moments we're excited to keep finding in series.
Whether or not sparks fly between Karadec and anyone else when High Potential Season 3 lands on ABC later in the 2026 TV schedule, you can bet we'll still be planted in front of our televisions to see if
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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