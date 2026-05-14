Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal Share Candid Thoughts Following Deaths Of Two NBA Players: 'I Hate The Way This Story Ended'

The NBA playoffs have a dark cloud hanging over them as the league mourns the loss of two impactful players from the league's past and present. Jason Collins and Brandon Clarke passed away, and Inside the NBA's Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal got candid about what these losses meant both for them and the league.

ESPN reported that Collins, the NBA's first openly gay player, died of brain cancer at 47 on Tuesday. The same day, AP News and others reported Clarke's death, after the 29-year-old forward for the Memphis Grizzlies was found at his home on Monday. The former athletes had a lot to say about both and spoke to their connection to both.

(Image credit: NBA)

What Charles Barkley And Shaq Had To Say About Jason Collins' Death

Charles Barkley may be known for some of his wild statements and disparaging comments about San Antonio, but he has a solid track record as an ally of the LGBTQ+ community. Speaking specifically to Jason Collins' death during Inside the NBA, he talked about the impact Collins' coming out had on the league, and the bravery it took for him to be the first:

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When he came out, man, I thought it was amazing to put himself under the microscope and the scrutiny and the hatred and the vitriol that was going to happen. I hate the way this story ended because he was a shining example of ‘Do you, man.' Anybody out there who’s struggling with their sexuality, do you. Gay people have the right to do what they want to do. It’s nobody else’s business at all. For him to come out, it was great. Obviously, a lot of times, especially in the Black community, when you’re gay, you get treated awful, and that sucks too. But I was proud of him for coming out, and when I got that news yesterday, it just sucked.

Shaquille O'Neal also has had his moments on Inside The NBA, but he can get serious when the time is right. O'Neal noted that he was actually pretty close with Jason Collins as well as his twin brother Jarron, and offered his condolences to his family:

My condolences go out to the Collins family, I’ve known the twins for a long time when I was playing in LA. I used to see him in high school. We only live one lifetime, and you must always speak your truth. And he spoke his truth. I’m proud about that. But overall, he was a great human being. Brother is a great human being, comes from a great family, and again, my condolences go out to the family.

I'm not at all surprised to see Shaq give such a heartfelt statement, knowing his reputation for having a kind side. It really speaks to the NBA as a brotherhood, considering Jason Collins often matched up against Shaq in his prime, and he still had nothing but kind things to share.

(Image credit: NBA)

Charles Barkley Had An Emotional Response To Brandon Clarke's Death

While Brandon Clarke's official cause of death has not been released, AP reported that drug paraphernalia was found within the home, leading to speculation that his death was the result of an overdose. It struck a reaction from Barkley, who lost his younger brother Daryl in 2009 after years of battling a cocaine addiction:

I’m very sensitive on the drug situation, and man, you guys got to stay away from that stuff. I know that’s easier said than done. It ain’t a matter if, it’s just a matter when. If you out there experimenting with drugs, the story is going to end badly. It ain’t just about you, man. You got a family out there, and I don’t know the situation. He got a mom and dad, brothers and sister, but man, it’s a terrible loss.

Barkley hit the nail on the head, and at a time when drug addiction pops up in major television show storylines and impacts even people at the top of their profession, it's important to remember it can strike anyone. Hollywood has captured the trials of recovery and sobriety so well, and the difficulty of facing them.

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As for the NBA, Brandon Clarke's death may be one of the most shocking since Kobe Bryant's passing. While he suffered from injury troubles in recent seasons, Clarke was a solid contributor for the Memphis Grizzlies, known as one of the league's best reserves off the bench.

CinemaBlend would like to offer its condolences to the family and friends of Jason Collins and Brandon Clarke, as well as the NBA. We look forward to what other tributes come in the following days, and how the league looks to honor both in light of their passings.