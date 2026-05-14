Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal Share Candid Thoughts Following Deaths Of Two NBA Players: 'I Hate The Way This Story Ended'
The hosts reflected on the dark day for the NBA.
The NBA playoffs have a dark cloud hanging over them as the league mourns the loss of two impactful players from the league's past and present. Jason Collins and Brandon Clarke passed away, and Inside the NBA's Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal got candid about what these losses meant both for them and the league.
ESPN reported that Collins, the NBA's first openly gay player, died of brain cancer at 47 on Tuesday. The same day, AP News and others reported Clarke's death, after the 29-year-old forward for the Memphis Grizzlies was found at his home on Monday. The former athletes had a lot to say about both and spoke to their connection to both.
What Charles Barkley And Shaq Had To Say About Jason Collins' Death
Charles Barkley may be known for some of his wild statements and disparaging comments about San Antonio, but he has a solid track record as an ally of the LGBTQ+ community. Speaking specifically to Jason Collins' death during Inside the NBA, he talked about the impact Collins' coming out had on the league, and the bravery it took for him to be the first:
Shaquille O'Neal also has had his moments on Inside The NBA, but he can get serious when the time is right. O'Neal noted that he was actually pretty close with Jason Collins as well as his twin brother Jarron, and offered his condolences to his family:
I'm not at all surprised to see Shaq give such a heartfelt statement, knowing his reputation for having a kind side. It really speaks to the NBA as a brotherhood, considering Jason Collins often matched up against Shaq in his prime, and he still had nothing but kind things to share.
Charles Barkley Had An Emotional Response To Brandon Clarke's Death
While Brandon Clarke's official cause of death has not been released, AP reported that drug paraphernalia was found within the home, leading to speculation that his death was the result of an overdose. It struck a reaction from Barkley, who lost his younger brother Daryl in 2009 after years of battling a cocaine addiction:
Barkley hit the nail on the head, and at a time when drug addiction pops up in major television show storylines and impacts even people at the top of their profession, it's important to remember it can strike anyone. Hollywood has captured the trials of recovery and sobriety so well, and the difficulty of facing them.
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As for the NBA, Brandon Clarke's death may be one of the most shocking since Kobe Bryant's passing. While he suffered from injury troubles in recent seasons, Clarke was a solid contributor for the Memphis Grizzlies, known as one of the league's best reserves off the bench.
CinemaBlend would like to offer its condolences to the family and friends of Jason Collins and Brandon Clarke, as well as the NBA. We look forward to what other tributes come in the following days, and how the league looks to honor both in light of their passings.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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