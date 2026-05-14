Survivor's Ozzy And Parvati Reflect On Cook Islands Splitting Up Tribes By Race
This was a BOLD move.
Survivor changed the TV world forever when it debuted back in 2000, and it remains one of the best reality shows on the air. The competition series (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) has gone through a ton of changes over the years, including some controversial format changes. Case in point: the 13th season Cook Islands, which separated tribes based on race. And legendary players Parvati Shallow and Ozzy Lusth recently reflected on being on that cast back in the day.
Ozzy and Parvati have been on some of the best Survivor seasons, with the latter even winning Survivor's million-dollar prize for Micronesia. But they both made their debuts in Cook Islands, and in Variety's story about the show's history, they broke down the show's controversial focus on race. Shallow recalled her first reaction, saying:
The cast of Cook Islands didn't know that Survivor was going to have this change of format, with the tribes separated into four tribes based on their ethnic background. It's a concept that seems truly insane through a 2026 lens, but that wasn't necessarily the case when the season aired back in 2006.
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While Parvati was put on the Rarotonga tribe with white folks, Ozzy was on Aitutaki with Latin contestants. Although Cook Islands was originally segregated and pitted racial groups against each other, these lines became more blurred thanks to swaps and even the chance to mutiny and change tribes. Lusth recalled how things went down during that wild season, offering:
Points were made. While in the New Era Survivor made specific goals to make casts more diverse, that wasn't the case in the early days. And as a result, oftentimes people of color were targeted, highlighting the implicit bias that some folks had. But Cook Islands' controversial format resulted in way more Black, Asian, and Latin contestants being cast than the show's previous seasons.
Despite Parvati's initial reaction to the Cook Islands twist, she went on to share why she actually ended up being a fan of the format change. In some ways she echoed Ozzy, saying:
She's not wrong. While the twist might feel icky, Cook Islands was an iconic season that ended up introducing a ton of iconic players to the franchise. In addition to Parvati and Ozzy, Season 13 also introduced us to returning players like Jonathan Penner, Candice Woodcock, and Yul Kwon. Plus, who could forget Billy Garcia saying he and Candice were in love... despite being on different tribes and not really interacting much. History was made, people!
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Survivor airs new episodes Wednesdays on CBS as part of the 2026 TV schedule. If you want to go back and re-watch Cook Islands, it's streaming over on Paramount+... complete with its controversial twist.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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