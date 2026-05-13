Big Bang Theory's Stuart Spinoff Just Blew My Mind With A First Trailer I Never Could Have Predicted

Welp, possibly the weirdest looking show on the 2026 TV schedule has arrived, and it’s somehow topped the lunacy of Food Network’s Chopped Castaways. I’m talking about The Big Bang Theory’s long-awaited Cooper-free spinoff, the Kevin Sussman-led Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. The first trailer was unveiled, as well as the date when it’ll be available to stream (via HBO Max subscription), and I’m almost too shocked and confused to react properly.

As seen above, the new series looks almost nothing like The Big Bang Theory, as it seemingly eschews the limitations of apartment and comic book shops sets for a far more expansive story. One that could possibly affect the fate of the entire planet. Or at least the parts of the planet that are immediately surrounding our lowly heroes: Sussman’s Stuart, Brian Posehn’s Bert, Lauren Lapkus’ Denise, and John Ross Bowie’s Barry, though the latter seems to be less in hero mode when he first pops up in the….’twailah.” (I couldn’t help myself.)

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The series will land on HBO Max on Thursday, July 23, and it's going the primetime route by releasing eps at 9:00 p.m. ET, as opposed to dropping them in the A.M. hours. It makes sense, though, considering Big Bang Theory ruled over Thursday night primetime for years, and then passed that mantle on to its first two spinoffs, Young Sheldon and Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage. If it wasn't set on Thursday night, would it really be a BBT offshoot?

But that's about the only predictable thing to say about the trailer and this show in general. The storyline kicks off with Stuart attempting to fix a complicated device crafted by Sheldon and Leonard, but he accidentally breaks it and unwittingly incites an Armageddon situation throughout the multiverse. The gang will inevitably meet differing versions of themselves, as seen in the promo, which will no doubt complicate their struggles.

That said, it's not entirely clear what those struggles even are, or how the squad is even going to try to save anything. I mean, the title suggests that nothing gets saved, but they're still likely going to TRY to do something positive. But even if this show was just a slapfight between Stuarts, I wouldn't necessarily call it a bad idea.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

To his credit, Chuck Lorre has primed us all for this, saying he was sure that fans would either love it or hate it, without much middle ground. And I guess I can see what he's talking about, since this very clearly stands apart from its source material in a way that could be seen as divisive. Plus, Lorre said he worked a lot with CGI for the first time on this project, which should bring about some unique comedic choices.

We've got a post-apocalyptic planet, we've got gnarly flying creatures straight out of The Mist, and we've got bald Stuart in cryogenic sleep goo. There are doorways to nowhere, out of this world weaponry, a giant woman, and even a comic book of the show's adventures. Which is where we get visual cameos for Leonard, Sheldon and Howard.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Will Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons and Simon Helberg actually show up in live-action for the new show? I think the bigger question might be, "How ridiculous will they look when they do?" (I have a feeling this might be the only project that could pull Galecki out of his semi-retirement phase.)

Get your fireball powers in check, and ready yourself for all the timeline-twisting action and mayhem when Stuart Fails to Save the Universe premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, July 23.