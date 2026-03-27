The Pitt Season 2 Live Blog: What Dana’s Keeping From Robby, The Brutal Attack, And That A+ Guest Star

The day shift is nearly over in Season 2 of The Pitt in the 2026 TV schedule, and Episode 12 had a major cliffhanger to pick up on after the previous installment ended with new nurse Emma under attack. The format of the hit medical drama, which is available streaming in full so far with an HBO Max subscription, means that the new hour will pick up right where the previous one left off, so hopefully "Code Hula Hoop" will be called quickly enough to spare Emma any lasting injuries.

On the plus side, Law & Order: SVU legend Dann Florek is on board as a guest star, while a key question is how open Dana will be with Robby after the big nurses' showcase early in the season. So, join me in watching Episode 12 of The Pitt to find out what will keep the day shift in the hospital for another few hours until the finale!

Note that entries will appear from Most Recent to Oldest as the episode is still airing live, and the order will flip from Oldest to Most Recent once the watchalong has concluded.”