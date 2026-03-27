The Pitt Season 2 Live Blog: What Dana’s Keeping From Robby, The Brutal Attack, And That A+ Guest Star
Come along for the ride for Episode 12 of The Pitt Season 2!
The day shift is nearly over in Season 2 of The Pitt in the 2026 TV schedule, and Episode 12 had a major cliffhanger to pick up on after the previous installment ended with new nurse Emma under attack. The format of the hit medical drama, which is available streaming in full so far with an HBO Max subscription, means that the new hour will pick up right where the previous one left off, so hopefully "Code Hula Hoop" will be called quickly enough to spare Emma any lasting injuries.
On the plus side, Law & Order: SVU legend Dann Florek is on board as a guest star, while a key question is how open Dana will be with Robby after the big nurses' showcase early in the season. So, join me in watching Episode 12 of The Pitt to find out what will keep the day shift in the hospital for another few hours until the finale!
Note that entries will appear from Most Recent to Oldest as the episode is still airing live, and the order will flip from Oldest to Most Recent once the watchalong has concluded.”
Hi There, Dann Florek!
While viewers who aren't fans of crime procedurals might not have recognized the elderly man who came in with his wife (and may or may not have hit her with his car), Law & Order: SVU fans know him well. Dann Florek spent more than 300 episodes as Captain Don Cragen on SVU, and seeing him again is especially satisfying after Cragen was abruptly killed off SVU last fall.
Dana Has Me Flashing Back To ER's Carter
I try not to make too many comparisons between ER and The Pitt while watching episodes, because that would be a LONG list while trying to enjoy a stressful hour of television. Still, seeing Noah Wyle delivering a lecture of how to dispose of a controlled substance has me flashing back to when Carter was mishandling protocol in the same way back in the '90s.
Admittedly, Carter at the time was going through an addiction crisis much like Langdon's situation in Season 1, while Dana had been carrying Versed in case of emergency, but the vibe was similar.
A Rude Awakening For Dr. Al-Hashimi
The Pitt obviously isn't a comedy, and Sepideh Moafi definitely wasn't cracking jokes while Dr. Al-Hashimi was confronting Robby over all the issues in the ED, but I had to laugh at the appalled look on her face while Robby basically caught her up on the events of Season 1.
All she wanted to do was suggest doubling the number of attendings on ahisft and find out what was causing tension between Santos and Langdon; she was NOT counting on Robby casually dropping the news that Santos caught him stealing drugs from the ED>
Dana To The Rescue, But What About That Bloody Nose?
In true Pitt form, the assault on Emma was over almost as soon as it began, but that doesn't mean damage was done. It was Dana who came to the rescue, and Curtis ended up with a bloody nose that led Robby suspicious.
Dana's explanation that he hit himself on the wall before she gave him a shot with the handy dandy syringe of Versed wasn't flying with Robby, but I'm with her – was the interrogation really necessary so soon? Bruises were still forming on Emma's neck!
Hula Hoop Foreshadowing
Even if Episode 11 hadn't ended with Emma being attacked by Curtis, the "Previously On" segment including Dana teaching Emma about "Hula Hoop" would have been a sign that something was going to go very wrong.
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