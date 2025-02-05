Blake Lively Has Booked Her First Major Appearance Since The Justin Baldoni Legal Battle Began

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has continued to make headlines in recent weeks. But the work must go on, and for Ms. Lively, that means promoting her long-anticipated sequel, Another Simple Favor which is set to hit the 2025 movie schedule soon. As part of her duties for the movie, she'll be working a major festival event, marking her first public function since the start of this litigation.

This news comes as an update to what we know about A Simple Favor 2 , as the Amazon original film has now been announced for a May 1st streaming launch. To kick that off, Blake Lively and several of her film series cohorts will be taking the show on the road to this year’s SXSW, for a March 1st premiere.

We learned as much through an official announcement for the rare Paul Feig follow-up. As the 2018 surprise hit is currently streaming for those with access to a Netflix subscription, the director himself offered a statement in this announcement, sharing Another Simple Favor’s festival plans.

I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back at my favorite festival in the world where we successfully launched Bridesmaids and Spy, and I cannot begin to say how honored I am to have our film opening it all. I’ve avoided making sequels to any of my films but these characters were just too much fun not to revisit. So, to be able to have Anna, Blake, Henry, Andrew, Michele, Elizabeth, Alex and myself watch our film with the great SXSW audience is a bucket list event I’ll be able to check off March 7th and move playing drums for Dwight Yoakum’s band up to the top slot.

For those of you who thought those Another Simple Favor rumors about the picture being impacted in any way connected to the ongoing legal drama of one of its leads, fear not. If you needed yet another sign that Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick’s on-screen reunion is still on track, take this as your sign to keep your Prime Video subscription in order.

But say that’s not enough. Let’s argue for the moment that knowing Blake Lively will be promoting this second favor in person at SXSW isn’t the proof you’re looking for. Well, you’re in luck, as this beautiful looking poster continues to make the impending arrival of A Simple Favor’s next chapter a present reality:

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Considering how Another Simple Favor’s audience test scores are something to talk about, it’s kind of a shame it isn’t heading to theaters in a regular forum. Since not everyone is going to be able to make it to SXSW’s upcoming festival to partake in the upcoming premiere event, it just won’t feel the same watching this twisty new chapter on the couch.

Still, those who do make it out to Austin’s annual entertainment blowout should keep their eyes open, as you might just find Blake Lively among the crowd. For those who will be enjoying Another Simple Favor at home, here’s a silver lining we can all enjoy: if you’re of drinking age and inclined to imbibe, you won’t have to worry about being cut off by anyone but yourself.