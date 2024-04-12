A Simple Favor 2: What We Know About The Sequel

A Simple Favor 2 is finally happening, and I can die happy now.

Okay, dramatics aside, when A Simple Favor came out in 2018, I knew for a fact that this movie would become my whole personality for the next couple of years, and it did, because I have recommended this movie to almost every person I can.

It felt that we would never get the sequel we knew this film deserved, especially since the cast is made entirely of A-list talent with plenty of packed schedules. But we now know that A Simple Favor 2 is confirmed and happening. Who is going to star? And, what is this new film about? This is what we know so far.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

At the time of this writing, in April 2024, there is no set release date for A Simple Favor 2, which isn't that surprising. Deadline officially announced the film in March 2024, so it would be pretty shocking if it appeared on any 2024 movie schedule .

This year is already packed to the brim with upcoming films, from the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine to the latest apes movie, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes , all the way up to the new Luca Guadagnino movie, Challengers . It's going to be a packed year.

That does mean that 2025 could hold a great release date for A Simple Favor 2, and yes, I will enjoy it.

Several Cast Members From The First Film Are Set To Return

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Several cast members are confirmed to return for A Simple Favor 2. Let's get into it, below:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Blake Lively as Emily Nelson

As confirmed when the film was first talked about by Deadline back in May 2022, Blake Lively is returning as Emily Nelson in A Simple Favor 2. She's mainly known for starring in the Gossip Girl cast , several awesome movies, and her adorable friendship with Taylor Swift.

Anna Kendrick as Stephanie Smothers

Deadline also confirmed in May 2022 that Anna Kendrick would return as Stephanie Smothers. Kendrick has appeared in films like the Pitch Perfect franchise, Noelle, and more.

Henry Golding as Sean Townsend

The Deadline article above from March 2024 announced that several other vital actors are returning, including Henry Golding as Sean Townsend. The actor has appeared in movies such as Crazy Rich Asians, Last Christmas, The Gentleman, and Snake Eyes.

Andrew Rannells as Darren

Andrew Rannells is returning as Darren in A Simple Favor 2. The actor, known for his stage presence, has appeared in several TV shows, including The New Normal and Girls. He also has a role in one of the best Amazon Prime shows , Invincible.

Bashir Salahuddin as Detective Summerville

Bashir Salahuddin will return as Detective Summerville. The actor has appeared in Miller's Girl, Family Switch, Cyrano, and more, as well as in the TV series, The Dropout.

Joshua Satine as Miles Smothers

Joshua Satine is confirmed to return as Miles Smothers. The young actor has appeared in The Watcher, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Hunters.

Ian Ho as Nicholas "Nicky" Townsend-Nelson

Ian Ho will return as Nicky Townsend-Nelson in A Simple Favor 2. The actor has appeared in several children's series and other shows, such as Goosebumps and Kung Fu.

Kelly McCormack as Stacy

Kelly McCormack will come back as Stacy. The actress has appeared in shows such as Killjoy and Letterkenny.

Aparna Nancherla as Sona

Confirmed by Deadline in late March 2024, Aparna Nancherla will come back as Sona. The actress has appeared in shows like BoJack Horseman and Corporate.

Talk about an already impressive returning cast.

Allison Janney, Elizabeth Perkins, And More Have Signed On

(Image credit: NBC)

While we have plenty of returning cast members, let's talk about the new ones. In the Deadline article where Nancherla's return was confirmed, so were several new cast members. These are:

Allison Janney

Variety confirmed that Allison Janney would play a role in A Simple Favor 2. Janney is an Academy Award-winning actress who has appeared in films like I, Tonya, American Beauty, Spy, Bad Education, and more.

Elena Sofia Ricci

Deadline confirmed that Elena Sofia Ricci will appear in A Simple Favor 2. The actress has mainly appeared in Italian films, like Superheroes, Loro and more.

Michele Morrone

Michele Morrone is confirmed to appear in the sequel. The actor is primarily known for his role in the Netflix's 365 Days trilogy.

Elizabeth Perkins

Elizabeth Perkins will also appear. The actress held a main role in Weeds for several years and has also appeared in movies like About Last Night, Hop, and more.

Alex Newell

Alex Newell will appear in A Simple Favor 2. The actor is known for their roles in the Glee cast and in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, where they sang their butt off.

Taylor Ortega

Taylor Ortega will appear in A Simple Favor 2. She's appeared in shows like Welcome to Flatch and Party Down.

Lorenzo de Moor

Lorenzo de Moor is confirmed to appear in A Simple Favor 2. The Italian actor has appeared in several international films like Robbing Mussolini.

All of their roles right now are undisclosed.

A Simple Favor 2 Will Follow Stephanie And Emily In Italy For Emily's Wedding – Mixed With Twists And Turns

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

If you're wondering what A Simple Favor 2 will be about, that Deadline article above about the main cast returning gave us an idea. A Simple Favor 2 will take us to Italy, where Emily is getting married to an Italian businessman.

Blake Lively: What To Watch If You Like The Gossip Girl Star If you love Blake Lively, here are some of her most notable projects.

But, of course, "murder and betrayal" will be a massive part of this wedding, with several "twists and turns" that will surely knock us off our feet.

I will say, it is a bit strange considering the end of the film saw Emily in prison, of all places, so I'm not sure how on Earth she's marrying an Italian businessman. But, if someone could make it work, I think Emily would be the person to do it.

Paul Feig Is Coming Back To Direct

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Deadline also confirmed back in May 2022 that Paul Feig would return to direct A Simple Favor 2. The director has produced projects like Last Christmas, 2016's Ghostbusters, and Bridesmaids, where we got the hilarious Bridesmaids cast.

Also confirmed is that Jessica Sharzer teamed up with Feig again and returned to write the script for this sequel, so we'll get a familiar collaboration.

A Simple Favor 2 Will Go Directly To Streaming

(Image credit: Amazon)

While A Simple Favor had a theatrical release, Deadline confirmed that the next installment will go directly to streaming on Amazon Prime, releasing in 240 countries. We're not sure why the switch to streaming happened, but at least we'll be able to see it as soon as it comes out.

Filming Began In Spring 2024

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The last thing we know is that A Simple Favor 2 began filming in 2024. Deadline confirmed that cameras were set to start rolling, but The Daily Mail spotted the cast and crew filming in April 2024.

I'm super excited about this film, and if you haven't had the chance to check out the original, I'd highly recommend it. Trust me – you'll become obsessed with it just like I was, and then some.