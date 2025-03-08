Footage Of Anna Kendrick's Awkward 3-Word Answer Is Running Around After She Was Asked What It Was Like To Work With Blake Lively Again

This probably wasn't the answer that was expected.

Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) looks on, as Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) smiles in Another Simple Favor
The past few months have seen Blake Lively embroiled in a legal battle with Justin Baldoni, who she worked with on the 2024 film It Ends with Us. Both Baldoni and Lively have leveled allegations against each other and continue to do so. All the while, Lively has a new film on the horizon – the sequel to A Simple Favor. The film reunites her with director Paul Feig as well as co-star Anna Kendrick. Both of the lead actresses were on tap for the film’s premiere at SXSW and, when asked about reuniting with Lively, Kendrick replied awkwardly.

While Anna Kendrick attended the Austin, Texas-based Southwest by Southwest, she interacted with fans. Video footage from Entertainment Tonight, which was shared on Instagram, showed her signing autographs and taking selfies with admirers. While the star made the rounds when promoting Another Simple Favor, ET asked her what it meant to her to reunite with Blake Lively again. Ultimately, Kendrick only issued her three-word answer, for which the aforementioned clip has gone viral:

Oh, you know.

In the comment section, various users are interpreting that brief response in a myriad of ways. Some seem to view it as the Pitch Perfect alum’s way of being diplomatic and respectful as she promotes her 2025 movie schedule release. Others, however, appear to perceive the reaction as a bit of shade towards the Age of Adaline alum, with one person opining that Anna Kendrick is “already over it,” with “it” likely referring to the situation surrounding her scene partner.

Of course, we can’t personally say for sure exactly what the Woman of the Hour director was thinking at that moment. What we might be able to assume, at the very least, though, is that she’s being careful when it comes to answering queries related to her co-star. You can see the video for yourself below:

Speaking of Blake Lively, she filed a legal complaint against Justin Baldoni – who directed and co-starred in It Ends with Us – this past December. Lively claimed Baldoni sexually harassed her and others on the set and alleged that he worked with a PR firm to launch a smear campaign against her. Baldoni ultimately denied the allegations and has since filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband (Ryan Reynolds) and more for alleged defamation and extortion. Ahead of that Lively also filed suit against Baldoni over the same claims made in her legal complaint.

More on Another Simple Favor

Paul Feig on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

After Nixing Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin From A Simple Favor 2, Director Paul Feig Got Candid About His Decision

As far as the A Simple Favor sequel goes, the vast majority of the cast and crew have seemingly remained mum on the co-lead’s legal issues. However, Paul Feig did clap back after it was rumored that the film was being shelved due to the actress’ lawsuit drama. Feig called the rumor “total BS” while also explaining the film’s post-production schedule.

It’s likely that Anna Kendrick, Paul Feig and co. will do more press for the film as its May release date draws closer. How they’ll choose to address their collaboration during any upcoming interviews remains to be seen. For now, we’re just left with a somewhat uneasy response from Kendrick.

Another Simple Favor is set to be released on May 1 and will be available to stream with a Prime Video subscription.

Erik Swann
Erik Swann
Senior Content Producer

Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

