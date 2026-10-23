Netflix's Below Surprised Me With Its Genre-Shifting Ending, And I Gotta Talk About It

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Netflix limited series Below. Stream the series with a Netflix subscription, and read at your own risk!

I never would've guessed a show about Newfoundlanders dealing with a giant squid would be the number one series on Netflix, but hey, the 2026 TV schedule has been full of surprises. This limited series also had another surprise in store, with an ending that completely shifted the genre of the series.

I know there are still upcoming Netflix shows on the horizon, but I daresay this may stand out as one of if not the best we've seen in 2026. I can't recall the last time I went into a series completely fooled by the misunderstood monster premise, but I was totally fooled this time around.

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(Image credit: Jan Thijs/Netflix)

Below Starting Off As A Thriller/Monster Movie Makes The Payoff Even Better

Below isn't the first show to go with the "misunderstood monster" trope. As someone who loved Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein, I'll admit I was a little embarrassed I didn't catch that the giant squid was just protecting its children the entire time.

I'll credit that to the series not being based on a literary classic and the sneaky way it was done. The squid killed Calvin's father, attacked a bunch of ships, and released some sort of chemical into the water that drove the entire village crazy. Take that, throw in a mysterious sea hag, and this thriller measures up to some of the mysteries of the best horror movies.

In the end, this squid isn't anything mystical or supernatural. It's just a massive creature looking to protect its children. Now that it's in its own space, it'll leave everyone be, and the good people of this small little fishing town can go about their business. It's an interesting twist, and a great ending to a saga filled with intrigue.

(Image credit: Jan Thijs/Netflix)

Could Below Return For Season 2?

Below was a great miniseries, but I can't help but wonder if Netflix will let it stand as a one-off adventure. After all, the ending features Calvin staring out at the water, and there's a real sense that his story is not over. Plus, I'm sure Josh Hartnett would love to keep this show going, given the rave reviews.

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Josh Hartnett told Men's Health the story stands well on its own, though he'd be open to exploring the possibility of it continuing. So then, I guess the question people who enjoyed Below should ask is, do we need more from this?

I'm of the opinion that no, Below doesn't need another season. I think the series went to such lengths to demystify the giant squid, and the next step would be to subvert that and reveal that it's actually some supernatural being after all. I wouldn't want to see that, and I think it would diminish the message of the original.

I'm just one person, however, and I'm sure there are others who want to see Below get more episodes. We'll have to wait for news from Netflix one way or another, and for other great shows that are on the way to the platform!