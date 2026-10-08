Lanterns' Season Finale Has Gotten Backlash Over Hal Jordan's Death. I Don't Agree

Spoilers ahead for the season finale of Lanterns.

We're getting deeper into the newly formed DCU, and the latest title to arrive from the first slate of projects (called Gods and Monsters) is Chris Mundy's Lanterns. Ever since the Lanterns trailer was released, there have been naysayers, and its Season 1 finale kept that tradition alive. While some folks are mad about the reveal of Hal Jordan's killer, I think those haters are totally wrong.

Arguably the biggest mystery in Lanterns was who killed Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan. Now that the season is finished (and streaming with an HBO Max subscription), we know the truth. Namely that Kelly Macdonald's Kerry was the one who got him, despite their bond. After appreciating Chris Mundy's superhero crime drama, I think this was ultimately the right move.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Lanterns Finale Was On Brand And Still Surprised Me

The season premiere of Lanterns showed Hal Jordan with a bullet in his head, and fans waited over the next seven episodes to figure out who killed the beloved DC character. Folks assumed it would be one of the Manhunters, or perhaps Shea Pritchard's teenage Noah. In the end, it did have to do with the latter, with Kerry fatally shooting Hal after the truth of her son's robotic identity came out.

I loved how surprising this ending was, especially when we saw just how intimate Kerry and Hal had become. They had a genuine bond, so one can only imagine how much guilt the Rushville Sheriff must be feeling. She was probably at the bottom of most people's suspect list, which is why I think it was ultimately a successful plot twist.

(Image credit: DC)

I've seen some criticism of this choice online, with hardcore DC fans upset that such a legendary superhero was killed so unceremoniously. It wasn't a villain or even John Stewart who killed Hal. Instead, it was a normal human who had a very human moment. Although given how much Lanterns subverted expectations for superhero shows, why wouldn't it be that way?

Lanterns has been the subject of backlash since before it was released, with the biggest argument being about its lack of big, green, superhero action. Instead, we got a grounded crime drama, one that happened to have a superhero or two. So it would make sense that Hal's killer would be similarly human, rather than a comic book villain, to be responsible for taking the cosmic peacemaker out. Not everyone shares my opinion, but they're wrong IMO.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Only time will tell if Lanterns get a second season, but the folks behind the show seem to be interested. What's more, writer Venessa Baden Kelly apparently wants to bring Green Lantern Kilowog into the story. We'll just have to wait for an announcement from HBO, but regardless, we'll see Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner in Man of Tomorrow next year.

Lanterns is streaming in its entirety over on HBO Max as part of the 2026 TV schedule. If you ask me, the season ended in a wildly satisfying way.