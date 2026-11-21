SPOILERS AHEAD for The End of Oak Street, now streaming with a HBO Max subscription.

One of the biggest “shock” sounds I’ve made while in a movie theater this year has been for The End of Oak Street. I knew the Spielberg-inspired science fiction movie would have dinosaurs and probably some wild twists, but I really wasn’t expecting Greg’s death. I just found out that what happens after the dino chomps him up was originally much different.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

How The End Of Oak Street Originally Handled That Death Scene

The End of Oak Street feels like one of those rare family-oriented sci-fi flicks we don’t see enough anymore. So, I was very surprised when Ewan McGregor’s character dies in front of his wife and kids. It was completely heartbreaking to watch – especially right after that kinky dino scene. It really darkened the tone of the whole movie. But, as it turns out, it was originally even darker. Crazy, right? As Anne Hathaway revealed to Entertainment Weekly:

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Greg always died in the script, but in the original movie that I signed up for, he didn’t come back. And that was something that got changed very close to the start of filming. I have to give all credit to David and J.J. because they had total faith that it was the right thing to do. And they kept turning to me and I was like, ‘Guys, I was so invested in the other version. I have no way of knowing this. I’m just trusting you that this is the right thing to do.’

Now, I didn’t think Greg was going to come back when I watched the movie, because how could he? Once what’s left of the Platt family goes through the portal and realises they’ve travelled back in time, I was so happy with what happened next. Denise calls her husband to deliver a pizza, and he does just in time to be outside the radius of Oak St.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I’m So Pleased It Was Changed (And, So Is Anne Hathaway)

Sure, the logic for the ending is a tad janky, but I needed that feel-good conclusion (along with the dog not dying either, of course). To me, the movie is only about dinosaurs on the surface. The more interesting part is the dynamic between the Platt family. At the beginning of it, Denise and Greg are clearly having some marital problems, and Denise feels resentful and stagnant with her husband. But they start to find their way back to each other while in crisis. And then she sees him take charge of their family by defending them – even though he sadly dies in the process. It’s the weird, twisted sci-fi family therapy they somehow all needed.

Hathaway has also shared her love of the ending of The End of Oak Street, too. In her words:

When I saw the movie, I saw it with someone who had lost their father, and they burst into tears at the ending. They said, ‘Actually, it’s just what I want from a movie like this, and it could only happen in a movie, and I love it.’ And so I just want to give my absolute credit and hats off to J.J. and David for coming up with that ending.

Sure, characters often need to die in movies, but not in this one. I love Hathaway’s anecdote about how Greg coming back to life positively affected one viewer. The ending adds a bit of wish fulfilment and helps even out the tone of the whole experience. Look, if the end is going to include two Jeannettes by the end, Greg can live too! I'm so happy he did.